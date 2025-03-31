Monday Racing Tips: Mark Milligan backing a pair at Wolverhampton

Mark has two bets on Monday

Pursuit Of Truth is still relatively unexposed after just five starts and he can strike in this class 5 handicap as he makes his first start for the Kevin Philippart de Foy stable.

The son of Sea The Stars showed plenty of promise when trained by Owen Burrows last season and posted his best effort when second in a 13-runner handicap at Kempton in October.

That form has a pretty solid look to it for the level (the sixth won next time out) and Pursuit Of Truth remains with potential as he starts out for a new yard.

His final run for Burrows last season is probably best overlooked as it came less than a fortnight after his good Kempton outing and it could be that the selection was just feeling the effects of that big effort.

Sold for £165k as a two-year-old, the Philippart de Foy stable could well have picked up a bargain here as Pursuit Of Truth joined them for just £17k at the end of October.

The booking of the excellent Billy Loughnane only adds to the appeal, and I expect us to get a good run for our money.

Recommended Bet Back Pursuit Of Truth SBK 5/1

Richard Hannon's Mr Baloo has been an improved model on the all-weather over the last couple of months and he looks sure to go well again in the following class 4 handicap.

The selection was twice a winner at Kempton early last season before showing in and out form after, but he's found a new level of consistency in the first part of this year, winning three of his last four starts.

His winning spree started at Southwell, and he's subsequently added successes at Newcastle and here at Wolverhampton to his CV.

That most recent win is backed up by a good speed figure and, while he does have an extra furlong to contend with here, Mr Baloo shapes as if it shouldn't be an issue.

Useful claimer Joe Leavy has been on board for all three of the colt's 2025 wins and the pair seem to have struck up a good partnership. His draw in stall six is also decent, particularly as there's a relatively short run to the first turn in these Wolverhampton 9.5f races.

Of the opposition, Perfectly Times is probably one of the most interesting.

Archie Watson's gelding was a winner at Newcastle when last seen in September and he could well have more to offer making just his seventh career start.