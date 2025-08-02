Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning hurdler back on the flat at Galway

Rhys Williams has four Saturday selections

Galway runner has improved over hurdles since last flat run

Cheekpieces retained on return to flat

Selection Impero looks overpriced at Galway

Twilight Calls is running in only his second handicap since joining this yard and I think the market is underestimating his chance of gaining a first win since April 2022.

He showed in his final two starts for Henry Candy that he's capable of running to a high level over six furlongs but the first three starts for Richard Spencer were over five furlongs and he looked short of speed for those tests. He was returned to handicap company for the Wokingham and showed some promise. Having been dropped out at the back of the field, he was still travelling well two furlongs out and waiting for a clear run. He made some late headway, while shifting a bit to the right under pressure, to finish 11th.

Twilight Calls was outclassed and unsuited by being ridden much handier in the July Cup last time and I think the drop back in class and return to more patient tactics can see him in a better light. There is a slight concern that he's drawn towards the middle but hopefully the plan will be to move towards the far side and Jungle Drums and Hammer The Hammer should help set a strong pace on that side. It might be that Twilight Calls just isn't as good as he was but this looks the best opportunity he's had since joining this yard and any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Twilight Calls in the 15:05 at Goodwood 0.5pt win SBK 33/1

Fondo Blanco returns to seven furlongs in this handicap and I think he can bounce back accordingly.

He looked short of speed when returned to six furlongs at Leicester last time and could only run on late to finish seventh having come under pressure at halfway. He ran promisingly on his first start over seven furlongs at Newmarket on his previous start, when racing a shade keenly early on, and I think the return to that trip is a positive for his chance. Although the ground will be drying out, I think it will also be more suitable for Fondo Blanco than the quick ground he's raced on in all three starts this season.

This is a concern over the wide draw and maybe this class will be a bit too tough for him but I think the market is overlooking his potential for improvement on the return to seven furlongs and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Fondo Blanco in the 15:45 at Goodwood 0.5pt e/w SBK 20/1

Rainbow Collection makes her rules debut in the bumper at Galway and I think this test will be more suitable for her than running over three miles in points.

She ran a promising race on her second start for William Harvey when she travelled strongly into contention at the end of the back straight before not quite seeing out the trip and finishing fourth. The runner up in that race has since run to a good level in bumpers, including when seventh in the Grade 2 mares bumper at Aintree, while the third and fifth have since won points.

Rainbow Connection travelled strongly again on her next start in a small field at Turtulla and was being delivered with her challenge when falling at the last. She ran poorly on her final start in the pointing field and now makes her first start for Ross O'Sullivan. The qualities she showed in points suggests this sharper test with no obstacles could see her in a better light and her full sister won a bumper on rules debut.

There is a concern that the ground may be too quick for her given her action so any rain that arrives would help her chance. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Rainbow Connection in the 15:52 at Goodwood 0.5pt win SBK 16/1

In the final race on the card at Galway, I think the market is underestimating Impero's chance given the improvement he's shown over hurdles since last running on the flat.

He regularly ran well on the flat for previous trainers, including with cheekpieces on at Gowran on the only occasion he wore them in this sphere, and he's shown significant improvement over hurdles since last being seen on the flat. He's also changed trainer to Cian Collins in that time and after finishing second on his first start for the yard, Impero has won five of his next eight starts including an easy victory off 129 at Kelso in May.

He's worn cheekpieces in all of those starts so it's a positive that they are retained today and, unlike Rainbow Connection, good ground suits him ideally so no rain would help his chance. He's down to a mark of 76 on the flat and if he can replicate any of the improvement he's shown over hurdles back on the flat then he looks to have a good chance in a race of this quality. Any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.