Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning chaser on return to hurdles at Cartmel

Cartmel
Our racing expert has one selection on Saturday

Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has a sole selection at Cartmel.

  • Shown ability in both starts for this yard

  • This looks an ideal trip

  • Sang Pour Sang is overpriced at Cartmel

Cartmel - 13:40 - Back Sang Pour Sang

Caughtinyourtrance is the odds-on favourite for the opening novices' hurdle at Cartmel on the back of a wide margin victory over C&D. I thought he ended up being helped by being taken on for the lead that day as it ensured a good pace and I have a bit of a doubt as to whether he will switch on enough if not getting pressed for the lead today to be able to set such a pace to suit him. Mighty Fleur is next in the market and she could take a step forward from her hurdling debut at Newton Abbot if jumping better but I'm not sure she's necessarily the most straightforward.

I'm taking both of them on with Sang Pour Sang who returns to hurdling today and I think they may have found his ideal trip. He ran over 2m1f at this track on his first start for Sam England and looked short of pace in the closing stages in a steadily run race. They stepped him up just over a mile in trip last time when switched to fences and he was only around a couple of lengths behind at the last before not quite seeing out the trip and finishing third.

The drop back to 2m6f looks likely to suit him and he's versatile as far as the ground is concerned so he won't be impacted if the rain arrives or not. The ability he showed in those two starts suggests he can be more of a danger to the front pair than the market suggests and any 11/26.50 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Sang Pour Sang in the 13:40 at Cartmel 1pt win

SBK13/2

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 209.00pts

Returned: 337.42pts

P/L: +128.42pts

