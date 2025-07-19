Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning chaser on return to hurdles at Cartmel
Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has a sole selection at Cartmel.
-
Shown ability in both starts for this yard
-
This looks an ideal trip
-
Sang Pour Sang is overpriced at Cartmel
Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.
Cartmel - 13:40 - Back Sang Pour Sang
Sang Pour Sang (Fr)
- J: Jonathan England
- T: Sam England
- F: 631F55-63
Caughtinyourtrance is the odds-on favourite for the opening novices' hurdle at Cartmel on the back of a wide margin victory over C&D. I thought he ended up being helped by being taken on for the lead that day as it ensured a good pace and I have a bit of a doubt as to whether he will switch on enough if not getting pressed for the lead today to be able to set such a pace to suit him. Mighty Fleur is next in the market and she could take a step forward from her hurdling debut at Newton Abbot if jumping better but I'm not sure she's necessarily the most straightforward.
I'm taking both of them on with Sang Pour Sang who returns to hurdling today and I think they may have found his ideal trip. He ran over 2m1f at this track on his first start for Sam England and looked short of pace in the closing stages in a steadily run race. They stepped him up just over a mile in trip last time when switched to fences and he was only around a couple of lengths behind at the last before not quite seeing out the trip and finishing third.
The drop back to 2m6f looks likely to suit him and he's versatile as far as the ground is concerned so he won't be impacted if the rain arrives or not. The ability he showed in those two starts suggests he can be more of a danger to the front pair than the market suggests and any 11/26.50 or bigger appeals.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Saturday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 209.00pts
Returned: 337.42pts
P/L: +128.42pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the ITV Racing from Newbury and Market Rasen
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Back 16/1 & 22/1 each-way shots in Newbury's Super Sprint
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Back 16/1 & 22/1 each-way shots in Newbury's Super Sprint
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning chaser on return to hurdles at Cartmel
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a leap of faith with Ides of March in July Cup at 40/1