Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Voodoo to cast a spell on his rivals at Worcester

Voodoo Doll is overpriced at Worcester

Getaway Vic won well on rules debut over C&D and has a good chance of following up but I think his stablemate is more appealing at the prices.

King Roly made his debut at Hereford and showed promise while looking green. He raced in midfield on the inside from the off and was still there when jumping the path at the end of the back straight. Once turning out of the back straight, he was shaken along and his inexperience showed as he didn't seem to understand what was required of him until late on when he ran on to take fifth.

Given his sire, it may be that he's the type who looks good on the bridle and then doesn't deliver what would be expected under pressure but I'm inclined to put his debut performance down to greenness for the moment and hopefully he can build on that today in a bumper that looks a bit weaker than the one he contested at Hereford. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back King Roly in the 15:25 at Worcester 0.5pt win @ SBK 20/1

Voodoo Doll has been in good form in points over the past couple of seasons and I think he has a good chance of making a winning return to racing under rules in the closing handicap hurdle.

He racked up six wins in a row (one being a walkover) in points before running out at Trecoed on his last start in that sphere. Among those wins was an impressive victory over Grageelagh Girl at Bonvilston and while he only had one rival to beat on his seasonal debut this year, he put up a good performance on the clock at Lydstep against Dandy Dan.

Voodoo Doll ran over a variety of trips when last seen under rules and he ran respectably in defeat when fourth over C&D under today's jockey when given a very patient ride. His jockey has since gained more experience while Voodoo Doll has been dropped 4lb since being given a rating of 100 after finishing fourth at Chepstow when last seen under rules.

It might be that he is one of those horses who prefers the slightly steadier tempo in points and won't replicate his efforts in that sphere back under rules but in a race of this quality I think he's overpriced and any 6/17.00 or bigger appeals.