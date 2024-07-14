Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Twist to follow up at Stratford
Our resident tipster struck with a 4/1 winning NAP yesterday and is back today with a sole selection at Stratford...
-
Won despite the ground last time
-
More suitable conditions today
-
Coconut Twist is overpriced at Stratford
Stratford - 14:30 - Back Coconut Twist
Coconut Twist won on chasing debut last time and I think he has a good chance to follow up at Stratford.
He was a very comfortable winner of a maiden point in January and after a 123-day break, he returned to racing under rules for his chasing debut at Newton Abbot. His jumping was unconvincing early on but that generally improved as the race progressed and he smoothly moved into a close second approaching four out. However, he got in tight and lost ground and momentum which put him back into third. He was just over three lengths behind Zero Tolerance entering the home straight before closing and passing that rival between the last two fences and went on to victory.
I think the soft ground was against Coconut Twist that day so he did well to win, particularly after losing ground and momentum at a crucial stage. The manner of his victory that day and his point win suggests that he still has more to come and he can cope with the 8lb rise for that Newton Abbot success. Any 11/43.75 or bigger appeals.
Now read Alan Dudman's Sunday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 160.50pts
Returned: 147.60pts
P/L: -12.90pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Festival Day 3: There is a big day in Beckett Rock
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Punchestown Festival Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack in the opener on day three
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Punchestown Festival Day Three Tips: Back a Diamond quartet in each-way Lucky 15
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Punchestown Festival Day Three Tips: Back a Diamond quartet in each-way Lucky 15
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: National Hunt season review, highs and lows