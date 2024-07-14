Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Twist to follow up at Stratford

Won despite the ground last time

More suitable conditions today

Coconut Twist is overpriced at Stratford

Coconut Twist won on chasing debut last time and I think he has a good chance to follow up at Stratford.

He was a very comfortable winner of a maiden point in January and after a 123-day break, he returned to racing under rules for his chasing debut at Newton Abbot. His jumping was unconvincing early on but that generally improved as the race progressed and he smoothly moved into a close second approaching four out. However, he got in tight and lost ground and momentum which put him back into third. He was just over three lengths behind Zero Tolerance entering the home straight before closing and passing that rival between the last two fences and went on to victory.

I think the soft ground was against Coconut Twist that day so he did well to win, particularly after losing ground and momentum at a crucial stage. The manner of his victory that day and his point win suggests that he still has more to come and he can cope with the 8lb rise for that Newton Abbot success. Any 11/43.75 or bigger appeals.