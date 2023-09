Looked green on debut

Longer trip to suit

Rocking Tree is overpriced at Punchestown

No. 8 (4) Rocking Tree (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Rocking Tree was beaten twelve lengths on debut at the Curragh last month but he was up against some smart opposition and I think he could be capable of being far more competitive today.

He made his debut over seven furlongs and was initially a bit slowly away before soon making progress on the outside. He raced a bit keenly and was angled back in behind horses in midfield and ran green when the pace started to quicken three furlongs out. He couldn't match the pace of the leaders and edged a little to his right under pressure before he got the idea late on and ran on to finish seventh.

It was a performance that suggested Rocking Tree could take a significant step forward on his next start and for a longer trip but he didn't get the chance to do that on his intended next start at the same track when he broke through the stalls and was withdrawn.

He gets that opportunity again today and hopefully there won't be any issues with the stalls today. It may be that it will be next year when Rocking Tree shows his true ability but I thought he showed enough on debut to suggest he can be more competitive in this than the market suggests and any double-figure prices appeal.

Back Rocking Tree in the 13:45 at Punchestown 0.5pt e/w at 12/113.00 Bet now

Read Daryl Carter's Wednesday tips here.