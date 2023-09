All three selections from the Racing League

A 12/1 13.00 NAP to kick things off

Scampi can gain third seasonal win on back of excellent Ebor run

No. 5 (13) Kingmania (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 81

This contest is wide open, so it might pay to chance James Ferguson's Kingmania - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who offers a spot of value at double-figure odds and takes a big drop in grade returned to the all-weather.

She appeals, having gone in search of black type the last twice in Listed company and while she cut no mustard at Haydock last time when a 66/167.00 chance she was left poorly positioned and had a mountain to climb on official ratings.

She may be in better form than that run suggests, having caught the eye in Listed company at Pontefract on her penultimate start when granted a better pace to aim at. She was beaten just three lengths there and finished with running left.

She scored here on her first outing for this yard in the newly fitted hood, and the performance was very taking as she relished the move to the all-weather, overcoming a pace bias in the process.

That effort marked her down as being on the right side of the handicapper, and she remains unexposed over 1m, which her pedigree suggests is the minimum trip she wants.

Previous connections likely ran her over seven and shorter because she had been keen in her races. Still, the hood application has evidently worked for new connections, and she is more than capable at this Class 4 level.

She looks to have been missed by the market with this betting heat favouring recency bias with Dionysian. She appeals at 8/18.80 or bigger.

Back Kingmania @ 12/113.00 Bet now

No. 4 (13) Tolstoy (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Luke Catton

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 79

Tolstoy - 9/25.30 on the Betfair Sportsbook - finally put it all together at Brighton 10 days ago and won with any amount in hand under more forceful tactics, and Stuart Williams looks to have played a blinder with the booking of Luka Catton to negotiate his five pounds penalty.

He is worth keeping on side on the back of that performance, having hit the line very hard, and the fact that he has two excellent runs to his name at this venue over the minimum trip, when narrowly defeated in Class 2 and 3 company, means this track should pose no issue.

His last victory before Brighton came on the all-weather surface at Chelmsford, and he has mixed it with strong company in defeat throughout his career on the AW.

He looks worth keeping faith with, hoping that connections and his new jockey stick with forceful tactics. All four of his career victories have come over today's trip of six furlongs, and he remains on a workable rating, particularly at this Class 4 level.

I expect him to take a short walk in the market as his current 9/25.30 looks to be his basement price, so back him at BSP.

Back Tolstoy @ BSP Bet now

No. 3 (8) Scampi SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 97

Scampi - 9/25.30 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was well worth having a crack with at the Ebor, and his four-length defeat in what was the strongest staying handicap of the season was by no means a disgrace.

He was last off the bridle and denied a clear run at a crucial stage but may have found the 1m6f distance at the first time of asking, stretching his stamina in the closing stages. Still, it was an excellent effort, and he has had a very productive season and still sits on a handy mark on the evidence of his last two outings.

The move back to 1m4f today is a big positive, and although he is just one for nine on the all-weather, his form figures read very consistent 531244353. He has been better than the bare result on a handful of those, and this is weaker than he is used to contesting.

Onesmoothoperator consistently fails to deliver on the promise of strong travelling efforts, while Regal Empire looks high in the handicap. Of the remainder, there's little doubt Star Harbour has a victory off this rating of 96 in the locker on the evidence of his unlucky Windsor effort, but his stamina for this new trip has to be questioned on balance.

Soto Sizzler and Saratoga Gold may have their parts to play, but this looks like a good opening for Scampi, who can gain a well-deserved third seasonal victory.

Back him at 4/14.80 or bigger as it wouldn't surprise me if he drifted out from his current price. But I am happy at 9/25.30.