Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Tommy to bounce back for blinkers at Uttoxeter

Good record over C&D

Blinkers back on

Rock On Tommy is overpriced at Uttoxeter

Rock On Tommy has only beaten four rivals home in his last five races but I think he has the chance to bounce back to a much better level of form this afternoon with the blinkers reapplied.

He won back-to-back races over C&D with blinkers on last July before being beaten into second when trying to complete the hat trick. He was put up to 95 following those runs and couldn't get competitive on his return to action in October. He didn't travel too well that day so it could be that the impact of the blinkers was wearing off.

Rock On Tommy has since gone without the blinkers in his last five starts and has run poorly on all occasions and the blinkers now go back on. While the effect of them seemed to have worn off in October, he had worn them for six consecutive starts at that point so hopefully the positive impact of them will still be seen today since he's had a spell of time without wearing them.

It may turn out that he's just not as good as he was now that he's a nine-year-old or that he would prefer more cut in the ground but he's been dropped 13lb during those five runs without blinkers and is now on an appealing mark if the blinkers do the trick. Any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.