Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies The Musketeers to strike at Newcastle
Our resident tipster has analysed Friday's racing and has a sole selection at Newcastle...
-
Been running consistently well
-
Well drawn near the early pace
-
Aramis Grey is overpriced at Newcastle
Racing...Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode
Newcastle - 14:25 - Back Aramis Grey
Aramis Grey (Ire)
- J: Rossa Ryan
- T: Jack Jones
- F: 54342-536
Cloud Cover is attempting to make it back-to-back victories in this race but it's a mare who was well beaten in last season's renewal who appeals at the prices.
That poor run was a rare blip from Aramis Grey and she's continued in good form this season since Jack Jones has taken over at Chestnut Tree Stables from Rae Guest. Aramis Grey was unlucky on her first start of the season at Kempton when they went a steady pace and she could never get a clear run, finishing a close fifth without ever coming under pressure.
She followed that with a third at Lingfield behind one of today's rivals in Quandary when closing from a long way back and ran respectably in defeat at Doncaster last time when the ground wasn't as quick as would have been ideal for her.
The early pace is drawn near to Aramis Grey so hopefully she will be able to get a good lead into the race from them and while six furlongs may be ideal for her, she showed that she can run well over this C&D when finishing second in this race two years ago when it was a conditions race. Any 4/15.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Mark Milligan's Friday tips here
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 122.00pts
Returned: 208.43pts
P/L: +86.43pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Saturday Rides: Majestic Force in great form ahead of Fairyhouse
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Irish Grand National Antepost Tips: Two each-way Fairyhouse chances to follow at 16/1 and 33/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Irish Grand National Antepost Tips: Two each-way Fairyhouse chances to follow at 16/1 and 33/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Kruger Park my best chance at Newton Abbot
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies The Musketeers to strike at Newcastle