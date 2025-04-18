Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies The Musketeers to strike at Newcastle

Been running consistently well

Well drawn near the early pace

Aramis Grey is overpriced at Newcastle

Cloud Cover is attempting to make it back-to-back victories in this race but it's a mare who was well beaten in last season's renewal who appeals at the prices.

That poor run was a rare blip from Aramis Grey and she's continued in good form this season since Jack Jones has taken over at Chestnut Tree Stables from Rae Guest. Aramis Grey was unlucky on her first start of the season at Kempton when they went a steady pace and she could never get a clear run, finishing a close fifth without ever coming under pressure.

She followed that with a third at Lingfield behind one of today's rivals in Quandary when closing from a long way back and ran respectably in defeat at Doncaster last time when the ground wasn't as quick as would have been ideal for her.

The early pace is drawn near to Aramis Grey so hopefully she will be able to get a good lead into the race from them and while six furlongs may be ideal for her, she showed that she can run well over this C&D when finishing second in this race two years ago when it was a conditions race. Any 4/15.00 or bigger appeals.