Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies The Musketeers to strike at Newcastle

Newcastle Racecourse
Our racing expert has one selection on Friday

Our resident tipster has analysed Friday's racing and has a sole selection at Newcastle...

  • Been running consistently well

  • Well drawn near the early pace

  • Aramis Grey is overpriced at Newcastle

Newcastle - 14:25 - Back Aramis Grey

Cloud Cover is attempting to make it back-to-back victories in this race but it's a mare who was well beaten in last season's renewal who appeals at the prices.

That poor run was a rare blip from Aramis Grey and she's continued in good form this season since Jack Jones has taken over at Chestnut Tree Stables from Rae Guest. Aramis Grey was unlucky on her first start of the season at Kempton when they went a steady pace and she could never get a clear run, finishing a close fifth without ever coming under pressure.

She followed that with a third at Lingfield behind one of today's rivals in Quandary when closing from a long way back and ran respectably in defeat at Doncaster last time when the ground wasn't as quick as would have been ideal for her.

The early pace is drawn near to Aramis Grey so hopefully she will be able to get a good lead into the race from them and while six furlongs may be ideal for her, she showed that she can run well over this C&D when finishing second in this race two years ago when it was a conditions race. Any 4/15.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Aramis Grey in the 14:25 at Newcastle 1pt e/w

SBK5/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 122.00pts

Returned: 208.43pts

P/L: +86.43pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

