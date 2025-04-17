Mark Milligan's Tips: Three to back on All-Weather Finals day at up to 16/1

Mark has been in fine form this week

He fancies a Gosden runner to get the job done

Archie Watson sprinter looks well handicapped

Glen Buck can beat old rival once again

I put up Roi De France in this column when he made his comeback over 7f at Kempton last month. He wasn't seen to best effect in finishing third there. For one who's proven at this mile trip and beyond, the steady gallop resulted in something of a sprint finish that day, which didn't play into his hands at all.

There was more than enough in that run to suggest Roi De France retains all his ability, and he has the potential to make up into more than just handicapper this season. Indeed, he's already shown that to some degree when runner-up in a listed race on his final 2024 start.

This stiff track coupled with stepping back up to in trip should be right up the selection's alley, while a high draw is certainly no hindrance on the Newcastle straight track, either.

The Gosden team are really beginning to hit their straps now and Roi De France holds a strong chance of getting back to winning ways in this valuable contest in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

Recommended Bet Back Roi De France in the 15:00 Newcastle SBK 4/1

Archie Watson's Saint Lawrence hasn't got his head in front since winning the 2023 Wokingham at Royal Ascot, but he's becoming dangerously well handicapped and looks a sound each-way selection in this competitive 6f handicap.

This is a belter of a race, with pattern listed class performers taking on seasoned handicappers but, to me eye, none are more attractively weighted than Saint Lawrence.

He spent a good deal of last season running in stronger races than this and really caught eye on his most recent run, which came over this C&D.

Racing off the pace that day, he was going just about best of all with two furlongs to run before not getting the best of passages and finishing with running left.

He took the Wokingham from a mark of 100 and now gets to run off a pound lower than that, while the prospect of a solid pace should enable his late kick to be seen to good effect.

I do have a slight doubt over the draw in stall five, but we've got four places available on the Sportsbook and his 16/117.00 price more than compensates.

Recommended Bet Back Saint Lawrence in the 15:35 Newcastle SBK 16/1

The Easter Classic looks another belter and sees a rematch between old rivals Glen Buck and Old Harrovian, who finished first and second in a Southwell handicap in January. Glen Buck came out on top by just under a length that day and I expect him to confirm the form this time around, even on slightly worse terms.

Roger Varian's son of Lope De Vega went on to win again at the same course, while the form was also boosted by Old Harrovian, who himself also went in next time.

Glen Buck does need to prove he can be as effective back over this slightly shorter 1m 2f trip, but Newcastle's stiff finish will help in that regard, and he was a winner twice over shorter distances in his debut season.

The selection may be six now but he's still low mileage for his age and has the potential to be plying his trade in listed races if continuing to progress.

This isn't just a two-horse race, though, with cases to be made for several of the others, most notably Charlotte's Web from the Crisford stable, though she'll need to produce a career best from her new mark of 100.