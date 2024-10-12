Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies The Max to cause a 22/1 shock at Chepstow

Ran a promising race on first start for this yard

Some doubts over his rivals

Mombasa is overpriced at Chepstow

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan Moore rides the progressive Shackleton in the 13:50 at Newmarket today, and the 2yo, who has form figures of 221, is fully expected to relish the step up in trip and land this Group 3 contest.

The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Shackleton's price to finish in the top two from 2/51.40 to 1/12.00. To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Shackleton to Finish Top 2 in 13:50 Newmarket SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

This listed novices' chase is already down to five runners after Resplendent Grey was taken out due to the ground and I think the ground has to be a concern to at least some extent for Cuthbert Dibble too. His best form has come on much softer ground and he could find the combination of good ground and this trip to be on the sharp side on his chasing debut.

I think this test will be suitable for Insurrection but while he won on seasonal debut last season over hurdles, I have a bit of a concern over whether he will be at his best for his return to action this time around. Similar concerns apply to Boombawn on his return after 84 days off and he was disappointing when last seen at Market Rasen.

Springwell Bay is probably the most talented horse in this race and he has a good record fresh so he could prove too good for his rivals although this test might also be a bit sharper than ideal for him too.

The remaining runner is Mombasa who I think is overpriced on his return to racing in Britain. He started his career in France with Francois Nicolle and won his first two starts over hurdles on decent ground before being bought for €250,000 by David Maxwell. He was disappointing in three starts for Philip Hobbs and went back to France, this time to join Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm.

On his first start for his new yard at Compiegne, he ran a promising race when not beaten far in fourth on ground that I think was more testing than ideal for him.

While he does have to step up on what he showed that day to be competitive today, I think the return to quicker ground will suit Mombasa and he's now had more time to settle into a yard that has gained plenty of improvement from its recruits in the past so he could be a different horse after the 350-day absence.

There is the obvious unknown over how he will jump fences on his chasing debut and the negative of having an amateur jockey off levels against professionals but I think the market has overlooked Mombasa's chance a little and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.