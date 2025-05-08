Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies strong pace to suit 18/1 Saturn at Chester

Encouraging return after long break

Likely strong pace to suit

Saturn Five is overpriced at Chester

This handicap is likely to be strongly run and I think that could suit Saturn Five who has raced keenly on both starts since returning from a long break.

He made an encouraging return to action at Newcastle two starts ago after a 673-day break when he raced keenly towards the back of the field before making late headway to finish fourth.

Last time at Chelmsford, he couldn't get any cover and raced too keenly in a fairly steadily-run race. His jockey also looked a bit uncomfortable in the saddle around the final bend and Saturn Five was beaten into sixth.

I think the likely strong pace today should help him to settle much better and he should be able to get cover from stall four and he's now off a 3lb lower mark than when running well at Newcastle. I think this ground will also suit him on his return to turf and although it may turn out that this is a grade too high for him, I think Saturn Five has the potential to run better than his price suggests. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.