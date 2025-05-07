Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at on Thursday from 11/2 to 25/1

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards including at Chester

Veteran can be competitive on return to Chester

Unexposed Great David is no forlorn hope

Eleven-year-old veteran Copper Knight has amassed plenty of experience around Chester throughout his career including four wins over course-and-distance, and a close second from the same mark of 75 in this contest last year.

Making his 104th career start, the Tim Easterby-trained gelding, who is 2lb below his last winning mark, proved he still retains plenty of ability with a pleasing return to action in third at Beverley when last seen, defying odds of 20/121.00 to make the frame. That outing should have prepared him nicely for this assignment, returning to familiar surroundings from a good draw in stall 3.

Although past his peak at a grand age, Copper Knight is still a force to be reckoned with on his day, possessing plenty of speed and tenacity. At a price of 10/111.00 under Duran Fentiman, the likeable son of Sir Prancealot can run a big race.

Recommended Bet Back Copper Knight E/W in 13:30 Chester SBK 10/1

Hugo Palmer-trained Balon d'Or has form figures of 32614 at his local track and should improve for a recent below par effort at Musselburgh, in which he was never able to get involved.

The four-year-old course-and-distance winner is drawn wide here, which is a disadvantage, but at odds of [...] he is too big to ignore considering he's only 2lb above his previous winning mark here and has the potential to show further improvement as he continues to mature.

Considering he has proven his credentials at what can be a specialist track, including when finishing fourth having been drawn widest of all on his latest effort here, Balon d'Or represents value at odds of 20/121.00, making each-way appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Balon d'Or E/W in 13:30 Chester SBK 20/1

Whilst this is a significant step up in class for three-year-old colt Great David, he is unexposed and is no forlorn hope at huge odds of 25/126.00 despite needing to find plenty with his rivals on form and ratings.

Making only his sixth career start, the James Tate-trained contender is seeking a hat-trick of successes, having made a winning start in handicap company from a rating of 76 when last seen at Nottingham which followed a win over 62,000gns purchase Far From Dandy in a novice event at Brighton.

Entitled to improve for his return to action, Great David was able to record a four-and-a-quarter-length victory over the sadly ill-fated Anglophile, a Too Darn Hot colt who had previously finished second to Sea Scout in a Lingfield maiden. Sea Scout, a 175,000gns yearling, went on to claim Listed success over Trinity College in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom, franking the form and achieving a rating of 105 in the process.

Pinkarizon, who finished down the field behind Great David when last seen, had previously finished a creditable second to subsequent Group Three-placed Eternal Elixir, now rated 102, which adds further substance to the form.

Although Great David will need to show plenty of progression to match the level shown by some of his more fancied rivals in this field, it's plausible he could outrun his odds and there may be further improvement to come from him.

Representing a yard with a 25 percent all-time strike-rate at the track and partnered by Tom Marquand, Great David could spring a surprise if on a going day and makes appeal at a generous price.

Recommended Bet Back Great David E/W in 14:35 Chester SBK 25/1

Another runner on the card at Chester that appears generously priced is Karl Burke-trained Our Mighty Mo, who is on a workable mark from 82 and should be capable of more following a return to action after a 175-day break last month.

The gelded son of Kodiac just missed out on third that day when sent off at odds of 16/117.00, and shaped as though he'd improve for the outing. Having finished a two-length third from a 1lb lower mark in the past, Our Mighty Mo can make the frame at the least from his current rating, and improve further from a pleasing debut campaign last term.

As a juvenile, he caught the eye on a couple of occasions, including when failing to get the run of the race when deemed a 150/1151.00 chance in the valuable Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes at York's Ebor Festival last term, finishing a six-length tenth at the line, before going on to win twice, in softer conditions on both occasions.

Whilst this quicker surface may not be his ideal conditions, Our Mighty Mo has coped well enough on good ground in the past to suggest it shouldn't inconvenience him too much, and he appears overpriced at odds of 12/113.00, capable of shaping better than his price would suggest.

A likeable type, Our Mighty Mo is one to keep on side this term.

Recommended Bet Back Our Mighty Mo E/W in 15:40 SBK 12/1

Onebrightbluerose almost rewarded the faith when a close second at Tramore on her penultimate start and, although she must run from a 4lb higher mark here with 7lb claimer Kevin Murphy easing her burden at the weights, she remains a mare to keep on side considering she prefers drier ground.

Into the summer, Onebrightbluerose should be seen to better effect than in a few starts during the autumn and after making her return to action in March, and as a six-year-old, she remains open to further improvement on only her third start over fences.

On chasing debut, the Patrick Cronin-trained mare was well beaten at Clonmel but improved plenty on her latest outing over the larger obstacles at Tramore, and could take another step forward.

At odds of 11/26.50, Onebrightbluerose could strike to record a second career success.

Recommended Bet Back Onebrightbluerose in 17:35 Tipperary SBK 11/2

Making his first appearance following wind surgery, Sageburg gelding Nothinelsematters could finally shed his maiden tag for Alex Hales and show improvement on his recent efforts.

Having been in the tracker for a while based on a notable point start when a faller, the seven-year-old almost claimed a first career success when beaten two-lengths by Halligator on handicap debut at Huntingdon, and is 3lb lower here.

This is a mark from which he can be competitive if he is able to race professionally. Chasing didn't work out for him last November, and often things haven't gone his way, but he has shown to possess some ability in the past and if the penny has finally dropped, he is well treated at the weights and could defy odds of 16/117.00.