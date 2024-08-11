Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies step up in trip to suit O'Brien colt at Deauville
Our resident tipster has analysed Sunday's racing and has a sole selection at Deauville.
Never seemed to be travelling on last start
Step up to seven furlongs to suit
Cowardofthecounty is overpriced at Deauville
Deauville - 12:58 - Back Cowardofthecounty
Houquetot is the odds-on favourite in the Prix Francois Boutin and he's been impressive in both starts but I think one of his rivals could be more of a danger than the market suggests if able to bounce back to a better level of form today.
Cowardofthecounty was disappointing last time at the Curragh when he never seemed to be travelling after being hampered a little at the start and could only finish seventh.
Prior to that, he ran well in the Coventry despite the trip looking on the sharp side for him on quick ground so I'm expecting the step up in trip to seven furlongs to bring improvement from him and his Coventry run arguably already sets the standard for the others to aim at.
It may be that he will once again run flat again or one of the less experienced rivals can improve past the level he has achieved but I think the market has overreacted to that one run and any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 182.00pts
Returned: 156.65pts
P/L: -25.35pts
