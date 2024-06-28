Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams backs stayer to score on stable debut at Bangor

Bangor
Our racing expert has one selection on Friday

Our resident tipster struck with a winning NAP on Wednesday and he's back today with a sole selection at Bangor.

  • Shaped well on handicap debut

  • Positive trainer switch

  • Grass's Jet is overpriced at Bangor

Bangor - 21:00 - Back Grass's Jet

Grass's Jet makes his stable debut for Greenall and Guerriero at Bangor this evening and I think he has a good chance to get off the mark.

He ran well in an Irish point on debut before joining Thomas Gallagher and he showed some ability during his time with him. He ran respectably in novice hurdles behind good quality opposition in Personal Ambition and Jingko Blue before making his handicap debut over three miles at Taunton.

He initially set off quite prominently before dropping back to race a bit further back than midfield. After jumping the first in the back straight on the final circuit, he gradually made headway that took him into second, leaving the back straight, but once coming under pressure he couldn't go with the front trio and finished fourth.

That was the middle leg of a hat-trick for the winner, while the second and third were attempting to complete hat-tricks in that race, so it looked a good race for the grade. Today's race doesn't look as competitive and Grass's Jet has since moved to a more successful yard so there could be improvement to come from him as a result and I think the better ground may suit him too.

Given that he's wearing cheekpieces for the first time, it might be that he's not the most willing under pressure but this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark in his career and any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Grass's Jet in the 21:00 at Bangor 1pt win @

SBK4/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 145.00pts

Returned: 108.90pts

P/L: -36.10pts

