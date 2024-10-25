Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies stable debutant at Sligo

Run well once switched to better ground

Recent promising signs from same trainer switch

Kilmacurkin is overpriced at Sligo

It's easy to understand the early market support for Bossofthebus as he makes his first start for Terence O'Brien but it's another horse making their first start for a new yard who appeals at the current prices.

Kilmacurkin is very lightly-raced for an eight-year-old and much of his racing has been in testing conditions but he ran well on both starts on good ground for his previous trainer. Having finished third at Downpatrick, he was then beaten a short margin at Limerick despite his jumping not being particularly slick.

Given the ground that he lost with his jumping that day, I'm hoping the switch back to hurdles can bring improvement from Kilmacurkin and the trainer switch could do the same. Three horses that made the same switch recently in Another Glendaars, French Milan and Glendars Mahler showed promise and ran above market expectations so I'm hopeful that Kilmacurkin can do likewise.

While the ground is slightly softer today than it was on his previous two starts, I think that shouldn't be an issue for Kilmacurkin and hopefully they will look to ride him handily around this tight track. Any double-figure prices appeal.