Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies stable debutant at Sligo
Our resident tipster has analysed Friday's racing and has a sole selection at a double-figure price at Sligo...
-
Run well once switched to better ground
-
Recent promising signs from same trainer switch
-
Kilmacurkin is overpriced at Sligo
-
Get A Completely Free Horse Racing Bet for the Cheltenham Showcase Meeting
Sligo - 15:45 - Back Kilmacurkin
It's easy to understand the early market support for Bossofthebus as he makes his first start for Terence O'Brien but it's another horse making their first start for a new yard who appeals at the current prices.
Kilmacurkin is very lightly-raced for an eight-year-old and much of his racing has been in testing conditions but he ran well on both starts on good ground for his previous trainer. Having finished third at Downpatrick, he was then beaten a short margin at Limerick despite his jumping not being particularly slick.
Given the ground that he lost with his jumping that day, I'm hoping the switch back to hurdles can bring improvement from Kilmacurkin and the trainer switch could do the same. Three horses that made the same switch recently in Another Glendaars, French Milan and Glendars Mahler showed promise and ran above market expectations so I'm hopeful that Kilmacurkin can do likewise.
While the ground is slightly softer today than it was on his previous two starts, I think that shouldn't be an issue for Kilmacurkin and hopefully they will look to ride him handily around this tight track. Any double-figure prices appeal.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Friday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 228.50pts
Returned: 255.04pts
P/L: +26.54pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies six-time course winner at Newton Abbot
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Wednesday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from Chester
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day One Tips: Back Dascombe and Palmer in 260/1 each-way multiples
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day One Tips: Back Dascombe and Palmer in 260/1 each-way multiples
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1