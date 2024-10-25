Friday Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Cheltenham includes 50/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has five selections at Cheltenham

In-form filly is on a handy mark in the opener

Irish-raider can defend his title

Outsider makes each-way appeal in the competitive handicap

Get A Completely Free Horse Racing Bet for the Cheltenham Showcase Meeting

Listen to Friday's Racing Tips on Racing Only Bettor...

Four-year-old filly Letterston Lily was in excellent form over the summer months following a third-placed effort behind French Ship at Haydock in May. She won a bumper at Southwell in June before beating Not Now Nathaniel to land her maiden hurdle at Cartmel. At Market Rasen in July, she finished second to subsequent Listed winner Gale Mahler, now rated 135, before recording another victory to beat Ebony Warrior at Worcester.

Her third to Flying Fortune has been significantly franked after her stablemate achieved Grade Two success in the Persian War Novices' Hurdle at Chepstow recently, and, on the basis of that form, as well as her previous efforts, Letterston Lily appears well treated on a mark of 114.

The trip and conditions should suit this filly, who reunites with Sean Bowen, and she should prove better than her current mark suggests, with the benefit of race fitness on her side, too.

Her dam, Whenskiesareblue, is a half-sister to Wilde Blue Yonder, who once finished fifth to Vautour in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the course, as well as Verdana Blue, a Grade One winner of the Christmas Hurdle, beating Buveur D'Air, who also put in a number of respectable efforts at Cheltenham.

There is plenty of class in her pedigree, and, considering she has stayed well over two-and-a-half-miles in softer conditions in the past, she should be able to get this trip up the Cheltenham hill on a sounder surface.

A likeable filly, she represents a Peter and Michael Bowen yard who have been in excellent form in recent months. Since the start of June, they have saddled thirty winners at a strike-rate of 22 percent, with almost 38 percent of their beaten runners finishing among the first three. The title-seeking jockey has been performing well, too, and Letterston Lily, with plenty in her favour, makes the most appeal at the weights in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Letterston Lily in 13:15 Cheltenham SBK 4/1

Defending champion Dancing On My Own won this race well last year beating Triple Trade by two-lengths, when giving him 22lbs, from a 2lb lower mark in similar ground conditions. On the back of a Ballinrobe success in August, there is plenty to suggest he can record successive wins in this handicap as he is on better terms with the reopposing Triple Trade, and the favourite, Matata, has jumping frailties.

The Henry De Bromhead-trained Irish-raider appears to be the most reliable selection in the field and his disappointing efforts during the winter can be forgiven as he is a horse who enjoys a sounder surface. This is usually the time to catch him right as he is unbeaten during October, winning his maiden hurdle at Wexford in 2019 then recording a first chase success at Killarney in 2021, before his victory here last year when sent off at odds of 14/115.00.

He has form figures of 211 in ground with good in the description when making the trip across the Irish Sea, and overall form figures of 2344212 on a good or good to yielding surface, which bodes well for his chances of making the frame here, at the least.

The yard is currently in a rich vein of form, performing at a 29 percent strike-rate in recent weeks. Whilst Rachael Blackmore is sidelined, Darragh O'Keeffe takes the ride aboard the ten-year-old and can guide him to another victory on these shores.

Recommended Bet Back Dancing On My Own in 14:25 Cheltenham SBK 4/1

The competitive handicap chase for amateur jockeys is a difficult race to predict but there are two horses at big prices who are impossible to ignore. The first is Amateur for John and Rhys Flint, whose hefty weight burden is eased slightly by 5lb claimer Sean O'Connor taking the ride.

Conditions will perfectly suit the eleven-year-old veteran who needs a sounder surface to be seen to best effect. He was a surprise winner at odds of 22/123.00 on his penultimate start over 3m4f at Ffos Las in May, but lost his action and was pulled up on his return at Chepstow recently. Prior to those two outings he had been running in heavy ground during the winter into the spring, travelling well for a long way at times but unable to sustain his efforts in unsuited ground conditions.

Although, he is 5lbs higher than his last winning mark, on a mark of 127, Amateur is well treated at the weights with the claiming jockey aboard, and could enjoy himself on his first visit to the track.

A likeable and experienced gelding, he can run a big race at huge odds of 50/151.00, with five places on offer.

Recommended Bet Back Amateur E/W in 15:35 Cheltenham SBK 50/1

Another interesting runner to consider in the big handicap is Irish-raider St Denis's Well who represents Ian Patrick Donoghue under Rob James who claims 3lb. The experienced jockey rides for the 22nd time at the track, and can use his previous knowledge of the track to good use here aboard the six-year-old who returns over fences following a couple of hurdling efforts.

Although all of his wins have come in testing conditions, he has had other excuses when disappointing on better ground in the past, and put in a good effort when fourth in ground described as good over three miles at Fairyhouse recently, which should set him up nicely for this assignment. He was hampered late on that day, when looking likely to pose a threat for the major honours, perhaps left with too much to do late on to return as the winner.

This is a different proposition now back over the larger obstacles, and he's on a much higher chase mark, in comparison with his hurdles rating, on 122, however, he is three from six over fences and is yet to be fully exposed.

At odds of 14/115.00, St Denis's Well makes each-way appeal in an open race in which there is plenty of value present.

Recommended Bet Back St Denis's Well E/W in 15:35 Cheltenham SBK 14/1

In the finale on Friday at Cheltenham, Aucunrisque could be worth the risk given the yard's lack of winners in recent months. The eight-year-old has the potential to break their duck this season, from a handy mark which is 8lbs lower than when winning the valuable Betfair Hurdle at Newbury last year.

Another runner who will enjoy the firmer track conditions, Aucunrisque enjoys his racing at this time of year, often putting in good performances during the autumn, and his recent outing at Plumpton should put him in great order ahead of this contest.

Chris Gordon did come close with Goodwin Face on Monday, who was denied by a short distance on the line in the same colours as his stablemate, and the yard usually have a decent strike-rate during October. They could be coming into some form, and Aucunrisque could be the one to lead the way and return a welcome winner.

At odds of 11/26.50, he makes each-way appeal, despite carrying top weight, and can make his presence felt in this race.