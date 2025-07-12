Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies sprinting Grey at York
Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has a sole selection at York...
-
Shown talent since joining this yard
-
Quicker away last time
-
Grand Grey is overpriced at York
Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now
York - 14:35 - Back Grand Grey
Grand Grey (Ire)
- J: Kevin Stott
- T: Kevin Ryan
- F: 43340-270
Grand Grey steps back into easier company at York this afternoon and I think the market is underestimating his chance.
He was well beaten at Royal Ascot last time but it was at least encouraging that he broke much sharper from the stalls than had been the case at the Curragh on his previous start. Grand Grey was extremely slowly away from the stalls that day and while he managed to get on to the back of the main pack, he understandably couldn't sustain the progress late on and finished upsides fellow slow starter, Iberian.
Grand Grey showed on his first start for the yard at Newmarket what he's capable of when finishing a close second behind Sajir despite being poorly positioned and I think the quality he showed there suggests he can be competitive in a race of this quality.
The tongue tie goes back on for the first time in Britain, having been worn in France for his previous yard, which may be due to him not finishing too strongly last time. There is a concern that he could revert back to his slow starting ways, which would be even more of a negative over this trip, but I think he has the speed for five furlongs if breaking well and any 6/17.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Saturday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 206.00pts
Returned: 337.42pts
P/L: +131.42pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a leap of faith with Ides of March in July Cup at 40/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies sprinting Grey at York
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Back Appleby hot streak to continue in 9/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Back Appleby hot streak to continue in 9/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide