Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies sprinting Grey at York

Grand Grey steps back into easier company at York this afternoon and I think the market is underestimating his chance.

He was well beaten at Royal Ascot last time but it was at least encouraging that he broke much sharper from the stalls than had been the case at the Curragh on his previous start. Grand Grey was extremely slowly away from the stalls that day and while he managed to get on to the back of the main pack, he understandably couldn't sustain the progress late on and finished upsides fellow slow starter, Iberian.

Grand Grey showed on his first start for the yard at Newmarket what he's capable of when finishing a close second behind Sajir despite being poorly positioned and I think the quality he showed there suggests he can be competitive in a race of this quality.

The tongue tie goes back on for the first time in Britain, having been worn in France for his previous yard, which may be due to him not finishing too strongly last time. There is a concern that he could revert back to his slow starting ways, which would be even more of a negative over this trip, but I think he has the speed for five furlongs if breaking well and any 6/17.00 or bigger appeals.