Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies sprinter on stable debut at Leicester

Leicester
  • Ran well over this trip at Navan

  • Likely good pace to suit

  • Grand Citadel is overpriced at Leicester

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Leicester - 16:50 - Back Grand Citadel

Grand Citadel makes her stable debut for Pam Sly in the closing sprint handicap at Leicester and I think she has a good chance of breaking her maiden at the eleventh attempt.

She ran very well when second at Navan on her penultimate start in Ireland when trained by Micky Fenton, faring by far the best of those who raced on the far side. The winner of that race is now rated 22lb higher while the horse who was second on Grand Citadel's side, Noble Nation, has won both starts since and is now rated 21lb higher.

Grand Citadel is clearly a bit quirky, as shown by her hanging to the far rail at Cork and looking awkward at Killarney when last seen, but she also looks to have a fair bit more ability than her rating of 54 and if that talent can be channelled in the right direction, I think she has a good chance of making a successful stable debut in a moderate race. Any 4/15.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Grand Citadel in the 16:50 at Leicester 1pt win

SBK4/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 133.00pts

Returned: 217.22pts

P/L: +84.22pts

