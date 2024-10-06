Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Sparkling to hit the high notes in the Opera

Longchamp
Our racing expert has two selections on Sunday

Our resident tipster has analysed Sunday's racing and has two selections in the Prix de l'Opera at Longchamp...

  • Given far too much to do last time

  • Back to a more suitable test

  • Sparkling Plenty is overpriced at Longchamp

Longchamp - 16:05 - Back Sparkling Plenty

Plenty of the runners in the Prix de l'Opera often make the running or race prominently and I'm hoping that will set the race up for a late closer.

Sparkling Plenty is the most likely to benefit from such a scenario if that does play out as expected. She comes into this race on the back of a sixth in the Vermeille when she was given a ridiculous amount to do. She was held up at the back of the field in a very well stretched out field and was still in last entering the home straight. She made late ground on the outside but understandably couldn't get close to the front three given the amount of ground she was asked to make up on them.

Now that she is being dropped back in trip to 1m2f, I'm hoping they won't repeat the waiting tactics to that extent again and the quality of her performances when winning the Prix de Diane and finished third in the Nassau would give her a strong chance against this line up. Any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Sparkling Plenty in the 16:05 at Longchamp 1pt win @

SBK4/1

Longchamp - 16:05 - Back Elusive Princess

The other late closer of interest at a much bigger price is Elusive Princess who hasn't had the setup of late that she needs to show her best.

After finishing an eyecatching fifth in the Prix de Diane last year, she went to America and easily beat American Sonja on her first start at Saratoga before not progressing once switched to the care of Arnaud Delacour.

Having moved back to Jean-Philippe Dubois earlier this year, Elusive Princess hasn't had the good pace that she needs to be seen at her best in any of her three subsequent starts and she has run respectably in the circumstances.

I'm hoping that the likely good pace today will see her build on what she's shown this season and I think she could be capable of running well at a big price. Any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Elusive Princess in the 16:05 at Longchamp 0.5pt win @

SBK40/1

Now read Kevin Blake's Sunday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 215.00pts

Returned: 250.84pts

P/L: +35.84pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

