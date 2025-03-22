Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Sovereign to star on chasing debut

Eyecatching last run

Timeform Superboost

Saint Segal is a very well-backed favourite to win the 2m4f Handicap Chase (14:40 Newbury) today, and the horse is ultra consistent with form figures of 1-2-3 on his last three runs. However, if you fancy he'll run another solid race today but may come up short then you can back him to finish in the top four at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 4/91.44).

To take advantage of this latest superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note. This superboost is offered by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by and of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Saint Segal to finish Top 4 in 14:40 Newbury (was 4/9) SBK 1/1

Sovereign Star had been disappointing on his first three starts under rules given the promise he showed in points but he caught the eye on his latest start at Carlisle, the first run after a wind op.

He was given a patient ride before gradually making headway down the back straight. That headway continued and he wasn't too far behind the leaders at two out but made a mistake and he wasn't given too hard a ride after, coming home in fifth.

That was more encouraging than his previous efforts under rules and suggested that the wind op had a positive impact. He's very much a chasing type on looks and he ran to a good level in Irish points when finishing third behind Affordable Fury and second behind Making Headway.

I'm hopeful that they will repeat the tactics used in his final point run and ride Sovereign Star much handier today than was the case last time and that he will jump as well under rules as he did in points. A tongue tie also goes on for the first time today which could help him with his finishing effort. Any 13/27.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Sovereign Star in the 14:52 at Bangor 1pt win SBK 9/1

Pismo Beach has been an eyecatcher on a few starts this season and I think she could be ideally suited by this test.

She was given an extremely patient ride on her hurdling debut at Chepstow when finishing sixth and she built on that next time at Warwick. She was held up in last again but that wasn't anywhere near as far off the pace as last at Chepstow. She made good headway towards the end of the back straight to get into contention and finished off the race well to take second.

Last time at Huntingdon, the same tactics were used but she made headway a bit sooner than at Warwick. She travelled well behind the leading group leaving the back straight before ending up extremely wide on the track jumping three out. She made headway to move into a share of the lead entering the home straight but she couldn't sustain that effort and finished fourth.

This race is likely to be strongly run and the combination of that and the long home straight should be more suitable for Pismo Beach than the circumstances she has faced in those maiden/novice hurdles and can see her improve as a result. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Pismo Beach in the 15:15 at Newbury 0.5pt e/w SBK 12/1

Rockstown Girl won the Chepstow race that Pismo Beach finished sixth in earlier this season and I think the market is underestimating her chance as she returns from a break.

She won well at Chepstow when beating Dameofthecotswolds and was running well at Cheltenham next time in a Grade 2 when falling at three out. Her latest start at Punchestown was a bit disappointing when she finished seventh in a Listed race but I don't think that race was run to suit her and it may be that she needed a break.

Rockstown Girl now returns from a 102-day absence and has a good 5lb claimer in the saddle. I think the likely strong pace will also suit her and I think the market has overreacted to her latest run. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Rockstown Girl in the 15:15 at Newbury 0.5pt e/w SBK 20/1

Uncertain Terms has shown little in three starts under rules but there are various factors that could see him take a step forward from that on his handicap debut.

He ran to a fairly good level on his first two starts of this Irish pointing season when behind Jim The Wolf and Milan Forth. He ran poorly on his last start in that sphere but it was his third run within a month so he might have had enough by then.

Uncertain Terms joined Donald McCain after that and showed nothing on his first two starts for him but I thought he showed a little bit of promise at Carlisle last time despite being last of the seven finishers.

He's now switched to handicap company and stepped up in trip which I think could suit him. He's also had a wind op since his last run and has a tongue tie and cheekpieces on for the first time. This is a weak race and if he can get back to the ability he showed in those first two point runs this season, I think he can run better than his price suggests. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.