Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Sosie to step up at Longchamp

Ran well in the Prix du Jockey Club

Step up in trip likely to suit

Sosie is overpriced at Longchamp

The unbeaten Delius heads the market for the Grand Prix de Paris. He comes into this on the back of a fairly comfortable victory at Chantilly and he could take another step forward this evening but he's that price because he's unbeaten rather than based on what he's actually achieved and his head carriage is a bit concerning so I'm looking elsewhere.

Sosie finished third in the Prix du Jockey Club last time and I think he's likely to be suited by the step up in trip. He didn't travel as smoothly as others through the middle part of that race and got into a bumping match with Ghostwriter in the straight before finally getting a clear run and staying on into third.

Prior to that, he won at Longchamp on seasonal debut when gradually getting the better of Arrow Eagle and he looked strong at the finish line that day, suggesting that he could improve for further. He was ridden handily that day and I'm hoping they look to use similar tactics today as this might not be too strongly run unless Sibayan is used as a pacemaker. Any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals.