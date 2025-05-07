Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies six-time course winner at Newton Abbot
Our resident tipster has analysed Wednesday's racing and has a sole selection at a double-figure price at Newton Abbot.
-
Returning to more suitable test
-
Dropped 6lb for last two runs
-
Clearance is overpriced at Newton Abbot
Newton Abbot - 16:20 - Back Clearance
Clearance
- J: Tom Cannon
- T: Michael Blake
- F: 11337760-
Clearance has failed to beat a rival in two starts this year but I think he could be capable of staging a revival today now back at Newton Abbot.
Both of those runs this year have been on right-handed tracks, which don't suit him, and he looked badly in need of the run at Taunton so I expect that was still the case at Hereford last time. He's now back at a left-handed track where he has won six times and, although not competitive at the finish, he didn't run too badly in two starts over course and distance last season off marks in the 110s.
It may be that Clearance will still be a little in need of the run today or that now he's an eleven-year-old he's just not as good as he was but this is the first realistic chance that he's had to run well this year and I wouldn't be surprised if he suddenly came back to life. Any double-figure prices appeal.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 138.50pts
Returned: 217.22pts
P/L: +78.72pts
