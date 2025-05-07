Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies six-time course winner at Newton Abbot

Returning to more suitable test

Dropped 6lb for last two runs

Clearance is overpriced at Newton Abbot

Clearance has failed to beat a rival in two starts this year but I think he could be capable of staging a revival today now back at Newton Abbot.

Both of those runs this year have been on right-handed tracks, which don't suit him, and he looked badly in need of the run at Taunton so I expect that was still the case at Hereford last time. He's now back at a left-handed track where he has won six times and, although not competitive at the finish, he didn't run too badly in two starts over course and distance last season off marks in the 110s.

It may be that Clearance will still be a little in need of the run today or that now he's an eleven-year-old he's just not as good as he was but this is the first realistic chance that he's had to run well this year and I wouldn't be surprised if he suddenly came back to life. Any double-figure prices appeal.