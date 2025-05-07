Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies six-time course winner at Newton Abbot

Newton Abbot
Our racing expert has one selection on Wednesday

Our resident tipster has analysed Wednesday's racing and has a sole selection at a double-figure price at Newton Abbot.

  • Returning to more suitable test

  • Dropped 6lb for last two runs

  • Clearance is overpriced at Newton Abbot

Newton Abbot - 16:20 - Back Clearance

Clearance has failed to beat a rival in two starts this year but I think he could be capable of staging a revival today now back at Newton Abbot.

Both of those runs this year have been on right-handed tracks, which don't suit him, and he looked badly in need of the run at Taunton so I expect that was still the case at Hereford last time. He's now back at a left-handed track where he has won six times and, although not competitive at the finish, he didn't run too badly in two starts over course and distance last season off marks in the 110s.

It may be that Clearance will still be a little in need of the run today or that now he's an eleven-year-old he's just not as good as he was but this is the first realistic chance that he's had to run well this year and I wouldn't be surprised if he suddenly came back to life. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet

Back Clearance in the 16:20 at Newton Abbot 0.5pt win

SBK12/1

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 138.50pts

Returned: 217.22pts

P/L: +78.72pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

