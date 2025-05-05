Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Chester on Wednesday includes 11/1 pick

Katie Midwinter has two selections on the first day of Chester's May meeting

Unexposed Redorange has more to give

Progressive Force And Valour can strike back on home turf

In the second race of Chester's May Festival, Clive Cox-trained Redorange makes appeal from a mark of 86, 7lb above his last winning mark on only his sixth start.

Making only his third appearance in handicap company, the son of Mehmas remains unexposed having defied an opening mark of 79 at Yarmouth in September, before being gelded and returning from a break at Sandown last month where he finished third to Queen All Star from a rating of 85.

Likely to come on for his reappearance and first run following a gelding operation, Redorange was able to shape better for his first racecourse experience last year, improving on his fifth-placed effort on debut to finish third at Sandown in a novice event, and he remains open to further progression as he is yet to be fully exposed.

There could be plenty more to come from this young gelding, who fetched 120,000gns as a yearling and is a half-brother to Listed-placed Rock On Baileys, and he could prove worth keeping on side under Rossa Ryan at a price of 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back Redorange in 14:05 Chester SBK 5/2

Force And Valour featured in the same race as Redorange on handicap debut last September, finishing a two-length third to the winner having been slowly away and keen. The George Scott-trained son of Mehmas made six appearances as a juvenile, finishing third to Queen All Star on debut before beating subsequent winner Mr Cool to land his maiden at Thirsk.

Unsuited by softer conditions when no match for Brian at Newmarket, Force And Valour wasn't able to settle well enough to land a blow on Redorange in his following outing, but put in two respectable efforts on the all-weather last autumn, including when winning at Newcastle, before heading to Meydan.

During his time in Dubai, Force And Valour made three appearances over varying trips, including a first try on the dirt in which he finished well to achieve sixth-place. Whilst he was beaten 11-lengths by Symbol Of Honour on his first run there, he was able to improve plenty as he settled into the experience, and his time there culminated with a third to No Retreat, when beaten only a length-and-a-half at odds of 16/117.00.

In receipt of 13lb from his older rival that day, now rated 97 representing the same owners, Force And Valour displayed a good attitude and proved he has matured plenty over the past year. A recent gelding operation could bring out further improvement from the youngster, too, as he has always appeared to possess ability but has been learning with experience.

Force And Valour could be capable of producing a fine season this term, and a rating of 89 is workable.