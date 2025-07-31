Horse Racing Tips: 80/1 shot among seven selections from Rhys Williams on a mega day of racing in the UK and Ireland

Encouraging stable debut

Track likely to suit

Quar Shamar is overpriced at Galway

Quar Shamar makes his second start for Ross O'Sullivan in this handicap and I think he has a good chance to build on an encouraging stable debut.

That was at the Curragh over a mile and he raced behind the leading group from an early stage. Gently shaken along with around three furlongs to go, he made headway on the inside but then couldn't get a clear run. He was angled out to get a clear run a furlong out and ran on well to finish sixth without ever looking like he would make a serious challenge.

Given how well he finished off that race, I think this track could suit Quar Shamar and he may end up being favourably positioned if they look to ride him handily again in a case that doesn't have much early pace on paper. There is a slight concern about the ground but the forecast suggests it will be drying out which would help his cause and I think he has a better than chance the market suggests of breaking a losing run stretching back to April 2023. Any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Quar Shamar in the 14:45 at Galway 1pt win SBK 10/1

Steel Drum finished behind a couple of his rivals when last seen at Chester but that race wasn't run to suit him and I think he could take a step forward from that.

He was held up in a steadily run race that day before being driven along three furlongs out. He took a while to hit top gear and didn't look completely comfortable on the track turning the final bend before finishing well to take third.

He's been dropped 1lb for that and this race is likely to be run at a more suitable tempo for him. He's looked more backward than many of his rivals and I think there could be quite a bit more to come from Steel Drum once he starts figuring out what's required of him. It may be that will come further down the line over further or on a flat track but I think the market is underestimating his potential for improvement and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Steel Drum in the 16:20 at Goodwood 0.5pt e/w SBK 16/1

In the same race, I think Spinning Lizzie could show more up in trip having been outpaced and outclassed at Royal Ascot.

She didn't have the pace to put in a challenge in the Albany and her debut victory at Ripon, where she was strong at the finish, suggested a step up in trip from six furlongs would suit her. She gets that today and given that she's looked quite green in both starts, there could be improvement on the mental front to come from her too.

There is a slight doubt over whether this track will be ideal for her and I think she's overpriced over this more suitable trip and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Spinning Lizzie in the 16:20 at Goodwood 0.5pt e/w SBK 16/1

Frankie John returns from a break in the closing bumper and I think he has a good chance to build on the promise he showed last season.

He put up a good performance to win an Irish point on debut before switching to racing under rules. In a steadily run race at Navan on his first start in a bumper, he ended up being poorly positioned at the back of the field turning into the home straight and did well to get as close as he did in fourth while showing a greater test of stamina would suit him. I'm not sure the track suited him at Thurles on his second start and he ran well in the circumstances to finish third having been outpaced in the closing stages.

I think the stiff finish and longer trip today will suit Frankie John and this race doesn't look to have as much depth as the two bumpers he contested last season. It may be that he would ideally be suited by slightly softer ground but I think he should be closer to the front of the market given the ability he's shown and any 6/17.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Frankie John in the 18:10 at Galway 1pt win SBK 15/2

At a huge price in the same race, I can't let Red Oak go unbacked given his potential to show more on the switch to racing under rules.

He started his career in the Irish pointing field and hinted that he had ability on both starts. On debut, he raced a bit keenly and didn't always jump too well but took himself to the front with a circuit to go. He went a couple of lengths clear turning away down the back straight but ducked right and ran out at the first down the back. He was off for 217 days after that and came back on much softer ground at Ballindenisk. He was close up in second turning out of the back straight but faded quickly and ended up finishing tailed off.

I think the return to quicker ground will suit Red Oak given his action and the sharper test should help his cause too. Both of the points he contested were good races and I think he has more potential on his rules debut than the market would suggest. Any 40/141.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Red Oak in the 18:10 at Galway 0.5pt win SBK 80/1

This race is likely to be strongly run and a couple of late closers appeal at double-figure prices to take advantage of that.

Fivethousandtooone has thrived on an artificial surface and the return to one could see him bounce back from a defeat at Ayr where I'm not sure the ground was ideal for him. Prior to that, he put up a good performance to win at Newcastle when coming from the back of the field to hit the front and then just held off Pocklington to win by a short head.

He showed over six furlongs at Southwell last season and performances at Kempton and Lingfield have shown that he's capable of running very well around a bend so I'm hopeful that he will take to this track and the likely strong pace would suit him ideally given his late closing style. That style does mean that he needs luck in running but as long as he gets that I think he can run well and any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Fivethousandtoone in the 19:15 at Wolverhampton 0.5pt e/w SBK 11/1

Aramis Grey was well held at Newmarket last time but I think she can bounce back on return to what is likely to be a more suitable scenario.

She was held up in a steadily run race that day and I think that was against her running style while I'm also not convinced that the track suited her either. Earlier in the season, she showed she was still capable of running well off marks in the 90s on artificial surfaces at a variety of tracks including when narrowly beaten on All Weather Finals day at Newcastle off a 3lb higher mark than she races off today.

Aramis Grey is drawn widest in stall thirteen but that isn't so much of a concern for a mare who will be held up and aiming to close late and the amount of early pace is likely give her the room towards the back of the field early to not be trapped too wide. There is the concern that maybe she's starting on the decline as an eight-year-old but I think these circumstances give her the chance to bounce back and any double-figure prices appeal.