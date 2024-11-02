Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Saint to score at Ascot
Our resident tipster struck with a 6/1 winning NAP yesterday and is back today with a sole selection at Ascot...
-
Tactically versatile
-
Fairly promising comeback run
-
Saint Segal is overpriced at Ascot
-
Ascot - 14:05 - Back Saint Segal
Saint Segal put up two good performances over C&D early last season and I'm hoping he can build on a fairly promising seasonal debut this afternoon.
That came at Chepstow over a longer trip and he gradually slipped back down the field in the early stages in a strongly-run race. Small mistakes at a few fences didn't help his cause but he was able to make headway to be at the back of the main group turning the final bend. He moved into a share of fifth at four out but couldn't go with the leaders after that and came home in fourth.
I'm not sure that track suits Saint Segal whereas he showed last season that Ascot does suit him. On his seasonal debut last season, he raced keenly early on and ended up making much of the running before fading late on to finish third. Ridden far more patiently next time, he looked set to reverse form with Boothill when coming down at the last.
His tactical versatility will give them options as there could be plenty of pace in here which could lead to them dropping him out again but if not as many go forward as might be expected then he's shown that he's capable of running well when ridden handily too.
His jumping is a slight concern as he doesn't get too high but this looks a race full of horses that might ideally want a different test to the one they are facing today whereas I think he could be ideally suited by it. Any 9/25.50 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 238.50pts
Returned: 275.24pts
P/L: +36.74pts
