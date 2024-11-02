Breeders' Cup Saturday Tips: There will be no joy for Troy in Classic

Listen to Racing...Only Bettor

Saturday's Breeders' Cup card opens with the 7f Filly & Mare Sprint and I'm hoping this can set up well for Scylla to mow them down late from off the pace.

Bill Mott's four-year-old filly won on her debut over 6f but has spent the majority of her time running over 1m+ since then, winning four times, including in Grade 2 and 3 company.

She did drop down to 7f for the Ballerina at Saratoga in August, where she made a menacing run off the turn only to flatten a little late on and end up second to Society, who will go off as one of the favourites here.

However, that was Scylla's seventh run of the season, and I like that she's been freshened since then and will come into this on the back of break.

She should also get a strong pace to aim at, with plenty of front runners/pace pressers in the line-up.

It's also worth noting that she appears to be training well for this, including a couple of bullet workouts (fastest of the day) at Saratoga before shipping out to Del Mar.

With a good pace to aim at, Scylla has a strong chance of at least making the places and an each-way play is recommended.

Recommended Bet Back Scylla each-way SBK 6/1

The 5f Turf Sprint has attracted a strong raiding party from Europe, with all the standard-setters from that division making an appearance.

Bradsell and Big Evs head the European challenge, but their jobs have been complicated somewhat by drawing towards the outside.

Del Mar is a fiercely tight track (think Chester) and there's not much of a run to the turn, which puts them in danger of being trapped too wide.

While the pair both have the speed to get a decent position, they've also got North America's premier speedster Cogburn drawn to their inside and neither of them is likely to be quite fast enough to get past him early.

It's tough to win from either off the pace or while wide on the Del Mar turf track and Cogburn can control this from the front.

Steve Asmussen's five-year-old been a revelation since switching to turf and his last three starts have produced the most impressive wins of his career.

He rates one of the bets of the night.

Recommended Bet Back Cogburn SBK 11/8

All eyes will be on City Of Troy in the Classic as he attempts to give Adian O'Brien his first win in the big race and he won't be short of supporters as he bids to write his own piece of history.

It's easy to see why they've been tempted into having a go: he's by Triple Crown winner Justify and has plenty of tactical speed to get a good early position.

However, it's hard to overestimate exactly how difficult it is trying to take down top-class dirt horses in their own backyard having never run competitively on the surface before and it could be curtains for City Of Troy if he breaks a step slow from stall three.

If he does break well, his chances will be enhanced significantly, but the break is where the Americans excel and he'll need to be very sharp otherwise he'll find himself shuffled back and eating a face full of Del Mar dirt.

City Of Troy is a risky proposition at the prices and I'm backing Fierceness on the Betfair Exchange to keep the Classic at home for Todd Pletcher.

He's just about the best dirt horse in America on his day despite being prone to the odd duff race, but his master trainer will have him primed and ready for this.

I also like the fact he's drawn to the outside of most of the other speed horses, which will give jockey John Velazquez some options early on.

There's a decent run to the first turn on the Del Mar 1m 2f dirt track so I'm expecting Fierceness to be in a prime stalking spot by the time they get there.