No. 10 Siam Park (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

This maiden hurdle at Wincanton looks a case of quantity over quality and that gives a rules debutant a good chance to get off the mark having shown promise in his sole start in an Irish point.

Siam Park made his debut at Tallow in early February and ran well until falling at the last. He raced a bit keener than ideal for the first circuit and he was still travelling well in a close third turning down the back straight for the final time. He still looked to be going fairly well in second when he made a mistake at two out and that cost him any possible chance to getting close to the winner. Siam Park was still set to finish second before coming down at the last.

The manner in which he travelled through the race suggests that this sharper test is unlikely to be an issue for him and he was up against a decent field that day with the winner since winning a bumper and the second, third and a faller at two out all finishing second in bumpers since.

They have found a fairly weak maiden hurdle for Siam Park's hurdling debut and although he doesn't have race fitness on his side, unlike his main rivals, he looks to have a very good chance of getting off the mark this afternoon. Any 11/43.75 or bigger appeals.