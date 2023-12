Two Tuesday bets

Harjo can make all at Wincanton

Liberty Hunter can relish this easier task

No. 1 Libberty Hunter SBK 9/4 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 122

The form horse here is Libberty Hunter, who was moving menacingly well at Chepstow when well supported into favourite on chase debut before coming down before playing his hand. He surely has more to offer at this 0-120 level, providing that hasn't left a mark on him.

His hurdle form when having the beating of Crebilly (134) and Donnacha (117) at Chepstow, as well as his unlucky second to American Sniper (128) or his Bumper sixth at Newbury last year to the useful Top Dog, all point to him being a well-handicapped horse off this rating of 122.

The seven-year-old is bred to be at least useful, and providing he is asked for maximum effort, he should have too much class for today's rivals.

Non Stop is feared most, but the selection's latest RPR is by far the highest in this contest, and he should be landing this event.

He is as big as 3/14.00 across the board and 5/23.50 looks his basement so back at BSP in hope of the biggest price.

12:50 Wincanton - Back Libberty Hunter @ BSP Bet now

No. 4 Harjo (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Charlie Longsdon

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 112

Harjo - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - did too much too soon at Huntingdon when last seen 50 days ago behind our winning selection Surrey Quest in a race that clocked a very good time figure.

He went hammer and tongs with the eventual third, who, despite being beaten the next twice, has the ability and can score when dropped back to 2 1/2 miles. Harjo made his effort earlier than ideal, and his battle with the third allowed the outpaced Surrey Quest to pick up the pieces.

That performance on the clock suggested the lightly raced six-year-old could be ahead of the handicapper when given the correct conditions, and today's race may be weak enough for him to shed his Maiden tag under rules.

He had some promising hurdle form behind the useful Maximilian at Carlisle last year, and he was a dominant point-to-point winner, so it's no surprise connections spent little time over the smaller obstacles.

He looks worth chancing in an open race, with the booking of Harry Cobden catching the eye now back down in distance to a more suitable trip. In the hope that Cobden knows he stays this trip well, he should be on the front end, and the relentless galloper could be hard to peg back with little pace pressure.

He will likely have the first run on Hall Lane, Midnight Midge (jumps left) and Pilsdon Pen (who likes it here).

His chase debut has been underestimated and 9/43.25 or bigger appeals.