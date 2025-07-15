Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Rothwell mare at Downpatrick

Downpatrick Racecourse
Our racing expert has one selection on Tuesday

Our resident tipster has analysed Tuesday's racing and has a sole selection at Downpatrick.

  • Cheekpieces back on

  • Forecast rain to help

  • Ar Nos Na Gaoithe is overpriced at Downpatrick

Downpatrick - 16:50 - Back Ar Nos Na Gaoithe

Ar Nos Na Gaoithe was narrowly beaten over C&D last month and I think she has a very good chance of going one place better this afternoon.

Last time out, she was held up before making a big move on the outside on the run to two out that put her just behind the leaders. Her progress continued and she eased to the front jumping the last but she couldn't hold off the challenge of Pralognan in the straight and was beaten half a length.

The way that Ar Nos Na Gaoithe travelled through that race suggests she has more to offer off a 2lb higher mark today and the cheekpieces going back on may help her put the race away this time if hitting the front in similar fashion. The forecast rain is also a positive for her chance given how well she handled soft ground when winning easily at Clonmel last season and this is likely to be well run which helps her chance too. Any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Ar Nos Na Gaoithe in the 16:50 at Downpatrick 1pt win

SBK16/5

Now read Katie Midwinter's Tuesday tips here

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 207.00pts

Returned: 337.42pts

P/L: +130.42pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday includes 10/1 Thirsk pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Tuesday

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Daily Racing Multiple

Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Goldrush Kid has good claims in Killarney 19/1 double

  • Alan Dudman
Killarney

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Rothwell mare at Downpatrick

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Goldrush Kid has good claims in Killarney 19/1 double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Goldrush Kid has good claims in Killarney 19/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a leap of faith with Ides of March in July Cup at 40/1

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

80/1 swing can kickstart the day with a bang

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Hoping for a Spicy Friday

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Super Saturday Review

  • Editor
Weighed In

The Late Late Show

  • Editor