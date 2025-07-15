Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Rothwell mare at Downpatrick
Our resident tipster has analysed Tuesday's racing and has a sole selection at Downpatrick.
-
Cheekpieces back on
-
Forecast rain to help
-
Ar Nos Na Gaoithe is overpriced at Downpatrick
Downpatrick - 16:50 - Back Ar Nos Na Gaoithe
Ar Nos Na Gaoithe (Ire)
- J: E. M. O'Sullivan
- T: P. J. Rothwell, Ireland
- F: 9546136-2
Ar Nos Na Gaoithe was narrowly beaten over C&D last month and I think she has a very good chance of going one place better this afternoon.
Last time out, she was held up before making a big move on the outside on the run to two out that put her just behind the leaders. Her progress continued and she eased to the front jumping the last but she couldn't hold off the challenge of Pralognan in the straight and was beaten half a length.
The way that Ar Nos Na Gaoithe travelled through that race suggests she has more to offer off a 2lb higher mark today and the cheekpieces going back on may help her put the race away this time if hitting the front in similar fashion. The forecast rain is also a positive for her chance given how well she handled soft ground when winning easily at Clonmel last season and this is likely to be well run which helps her chance too. Any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 207.00pts
Returned: 337.42pts
P/L: +130.42pts
