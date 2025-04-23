Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Robin to upset fav in the bumper at Taunton
Our resident tipster has analysed Wednesday's racing and has a sole selection in the bumper at Taunton...
-
Showed promise in good bumper on debut
-
May be better suited by slowly run race than fav
-
Robin Blue Breast is overpriced at Taunton
Taunton - 20:00 - Back Robin Blue Breast
Robin Blue Breast (Ire)
- J: Bryan Carver
- T: Joe Ponting
- F: 5
Bob Bishop is an extremely short-priced favourite for the bumper at Taunton but I think he could face more of a threat from one of his rivals than the market suggests.
Robin Blue Breast finished fifth on her debut at Chepstow in a good quality bumper and suggested that she could be better than she showed that day. She raced quite greenly at various stages and the strong early pace seemed a bit of a shock to her. She was pushed along early in the home straight but responded to that and was only just over a couple of lengths behind going through the wings of two out before fading and looking a but unbalanced on the undulations late on.
The first two home in that race had already shown a good level of ability in bumpers while the third has since run well at Ayr and while Calvino may not have quite been right at Chepstow, he has won since at this track.
I think the flatter track will suit Robin Blue Breast and she should have come forward mentally from that run. There is also a chance that this race could be very steadily run given the field size and I think she would be more suited to that than Bob Bishop, who took a while to get going on his debut at this track.
It might be that he is just too classy for her but I think she's more of a danger than the market suggests and any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Wednesday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 131.00pts
Returned: 217.22pts
P/L: +86.22pts
