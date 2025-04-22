Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday includes 10/1 Lingfield pick

Katie Midwinter has five selections on Wednesday

Rocket is bet of the day at Catterick

Likeable grey can bounce back at Lingfield

American can Land another Taunton success

David Loughnane-trained Rock N Roll Rocket is now only 1lb above his last winning mark when partnered by the returning Rossa Ryan to victory at Southwell in December.

A winner at odds of 18/119.00 that day, having been well supported in the market, the son of Far Above recorded his first success since a debut win at Cork in May when beating now 103-rated Powerful Nation over the 5f trip with now 96-rated Sir Yoshi in second.

The race produced a number of subsequent winners and although Rock N Roll Rocket failed to back up that performance in softer conditions on his following start at Tipperary, he was purchased for £125,000 prior to his Royal Ascot assignment in the Windsor Castle Stakes.

Trained by Jessica Harrington on that occasion, the juvenile was unable to make any impression at odds of 80/181.00 having stumbled at the start in a hotly contested race. He then switched yards and made his debut for his current stable in a Listed contest at the Curragh, finishing sixth of six when sent off at a price of 50/151.00 but it was a run worth putting a line through considering he was incredibly keen on his way down to the start and failed to settle at all under Chris Hayes.

On his subsequent outing at Hamilton, the ground was likely too soft but, following a gelding operation, he was able to make a successful return from a short break and proved he is still capable of winning.

Since his previous success, Rock N Roll Rocket has raced on three occasions with his latest effort being the most impressive. He made smooth progress from the rear that day at odds of 16/117.00, showing a flash of speed to be denied only two-and-three-quarter-lengths by favourite Trouble Man.

Only a three-year-old, he possesses the scope for further improvement on his first start for his new owners having fetched 21,000gns at the Tatts February sales. Considering some of the form he has shown, particularly on debut in Ireland, Rock N Roll Rocket could be able to achieve plenty this term and progress beyond his current rating of 73.

At a price of 17/29.50, Rock N Roll Rocket makes appeal as he remains a horse with potential who appears on a lenient mark.

Recommended Bet Back Rock N Roll Rocket in 14:30 Catterick SBK 17/2

No Nay Never filly Sara Valentina made an impressive return to action when a four-length third to Hurricane Ivor in a Naas handicap last month. Conditions were described as soft to heavy that day, which seem to suit the four-year-old considering her sole success to date came in similar ground over an extended 6f last May.

Making her seventh start here, the Dermot Weld-trained runner remains unexposed in handicap company from an unchanged mark of 84, and the likely testing conditions should suit perfectly as she seeks a second career victory under Chris Hayes.

A homebred for the Moyglare Stud Farm operation, Sara Valentina is out of dual Group Three winner Carla Bianca, a daughter of Dansili who has also produced three-time Listed placed 7f winner Emilie Gray.

From a classy family boasting plenty of black-type achievers including Irish 1000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs, there should be more to come from this lightly-raced filly who warrants consideration at odds of 9/25.50.

Recommended Bet Back Sara Valentina in 17:40 Gowran Park SBK 9/2

Four-year-old gelding Monks Mead found no luck in-running when making his return to action following a 162-break and a gelding operation at Bath earlier this month.

Sent off at odds of 6/17.00 that day despite form figures of 989 in his final three runs of his previous campaign, the son of Outstrip failed to find a clear run in the closing stages when behind a wall of horses and was unable to mount a challenge as a result, eventually finishing eleventh of 12 runners.

Although the Mark Usher-trained contender isn't coming into the race in great form, he has dropped to his last winning mark of 56 and has Alicia Perkins, who has placed aboard him in the past, claiming 7lb in the saddle.

At the weights, Monks Mead should be competitive, especially considering he was narrowly beaten from a mark of 63 at Bath last summer. This could be a feasible opportunity for him to return to some form and he makes each-way appeal at odds of 17/29.50.

Recommended Bet Back Monks Mead E/W in 19:20 Lingfield SBK 17/2

American Land should be suited by the quick ground conditions he's likely to encounter at Taunton on Wednesday evening, having previously won on good to firm ground at the track. He beat subsequent winner Phoenix Risen that day by five-lengths in comfortable fashion, pulling away from the eventual second and doing his best work late on.

During his previous visit to this course, the Joe Tizzard-trained gelding hit a flat spot and required reminders by his rider Freddie Gingell before responding well to the encouragement and lengthening away at the finish. His class came to the fore that day and the way he finished his race suggested a step up in trip would be in his favour.

Whilst he was able to back up that win to record successive victories at Wincanton, he was unable to defy a 8lb rise on his latest effort last December and was subsequently given a break. He returns fresh which should allow him to resume his progression and makes his first appearance following wind surgery.

It's plausible he could improve for the outing but with conditions in his favour here, he could be worth sticking with from an unchanged mark of 107, stepping back up in trip under Brendan Powell.

Recommended Bet Back American Land in 19:30 Taunton SBK 9/4

Course-and-distance winner Unavailable is now back on her last winning mark of 52 which should allow her to return to some form with headgear taken off. Re-equipped with a tongue-tie which seemed to make a difference when previously winning here, the four-year-old has sported cheekpieces and blinkers in recent starts but has neither on this time out.

The Chelsea Banham-trained filly has been able to win on the back of a disappointing effort in the past and last year she won twice from two runs during April, suggesting she may be at her best at this time of year.

A daughter of Twilight Son, Unavailable hasn't been able to maintain her challenge from the front over 5f recently, but the return to 6f should help and she makes each-way appeal at odds of 10/111.00 under Joey Haynes.