Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies headgear to spark a revival at Tramore

Gradually dropping mark

Moondharrig is overpriced at Tramore

Glamorous Breeze finished behind a couple of today's rivals last time but I think she has a chance of reversing that form under more favourable circumstances.

There looked to be a significant bias favouring the near side at Ascot on her last start so racing towards the middle of the track wasn't ideal. Vintage Clarets and Roman Dragon have both won since having raced away from the near side so being dropped 1lb for that run looks generous.

Prior to that, Glamorous Breeze had run consistently well through the season including when beaten a length in fifth on her previous start at Ascot. She looks best when tracking a strong pace and she should have the opportunity to do that with Faustus and Roach Power drawn to her left and King Of Stars drawn two to her right so there is plenty of early speed to her to track.

It may turn out that she's reached her level but I think the market is underestimating her chance a little and any 15/28.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Glamorous Breeze in the 14:25 at Newbury 0.5pt e/w SBK 8/1

In the same race, I think King's Call has the opportunity to bounce back having been well beaten at York last time.

He looked to be struggling on his latest when he was tightened up and badly hampered so while he wouldn't have been in contention late on, it wasn't as bad as the margin beaten suggests.

Prior to that, he ran respectably over five furlongs at Royal Ascot. He never looked like winning but he kept responding well to pressure and ran on to finish eighth. King's Call is now able to run off a 6lb lower mark than he did that day and is another who is likely to be suited by the strong pace if turning up at his best. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back King's Call in the 14:25 at Newbury 0.5pt win SBK 20/1

Fair Angellica's chance was gone at the start at Goodwood last time and she ran well in the circumstances to be just under four lengths behind the winner at the line.

Prior to that, she ran well behind a couple of today's rivals at this track over six furlongs. She had to be nudged along early on to go the pace and she looked to be going nowhere two furlongs out but she responded well to pressure and finished strongly to finish fourth.

I think this trip is likely to be more suitable for her and there could be competition for the lead which may set the race up for a closer. It is a bit concerning that she took a while to get going in the Hackwood and was very slowly away last time but if Fair Angellica gets away on terms with the others I think she could take a step forward and run better than her big price suggests. Any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Fair Angellica in the 15:35 at Newbury 0.5pt e/w SBK 25/1

Brigid's Cloak has found life tougher after getting a significant rise for comfortably winning a handicap over C&D in May but I think the likely circumstances of this race could see her gain a second win on turf.

Three starts ago over C&D, she was taken on for the lead and it looked like she might drop away a furlong out but she found for pressure to only be beaten two lengths in fourth. It was a similar story last time when Mint Man took her on for the lead and they opened a gap over the rest but couldn't sustain that speed and were picked off in the final furlong.

I think Brigid's Cloak is far less likely to face pressure for the lead early on in this race and that could see her be stronger in the closing stages. There is the unknown over how she will react to the cheekpieces coming off but as I think she has a good chance of adding to her C&D success and any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Brigid's Cloak in the 16:02 at the Curragh 0.5pt win SBK 5/1

Moondharrig was three from four in blinkers at Dundalk early last year and with blinkers going back on today I think he could be capable of bouncing back from his recent poor runs.

Having won comfortably off 69 at Dundalk, he struggled when the headgear was taken off and he was dropped back in trip on his next three starts. A return to Dundalk didn't bring any revival two starts ago when cheekpieces were added and he was stepped up half a mile in trip but I thought he showed a little more at Leopardstown last time when he couldn't get a clear run on the rail and wasn't given a hard time.

Given there's no clear evidence that he's a better horse on the all weather than of turf, I think it's generous of the handicapper to give him an 8lb lower mark on turf so he's now racing off a 10lb lower mark than when winning at Dundalk. The blinkers now go back on and while this trip is an unknown, the way he finished off his races at Dundalk over 1m2½f suggests it will be no issue and I think Moondharrig could suddenly come back to life. Any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Moondharrig in the 18:32 at Tramore 1.5pt win SBK 12/1

Enge Hazard hasn't run on the flat since July 2022 but I think he could be capable of running better than his big price suggests in this two-mile handicap.

He showed some quality on the flat when racing in Sweden and Norway including when finishing fifth in the Norwegian Derby, staying on strongly late on to catch Lot Of Joy, who has since had success for Willie Mullins, for fifth.

Enge Hazard showed ability on his first start for this yard over hurdles in February 2023 but after a very long absence, he ran respectably on a couple of starts in that sphere earlier this year. Those suggested that he at least still retained some ability and some of his form in Scandinavia would suggest a mark of 73 may underestimate him if able to repeat that level.

There is the concern that he's clearly fragile and may not retain the ability that he once had and they did end up needing to put blinkers on him on the flat so maybe he's not the easiest but I think the market is overlooking his chance a little and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.