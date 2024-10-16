Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies returning C&D winner in the finale at Nottingham

Testing conditions to suit

Experienced amateur in the saddle

Mehmo is overpriced at Nottingham

Marching Mac is officially 10lb well in for the closing amateur riders handicap at Nottingham and he might be a class above these on his return to turf but it might also be that the unique test of Brighton flattered him and there's a rival at a double-figure price who I think could be more of a danger than the market suggests.

Mehmo returns to action after 159 days off the track and he was comfortably held over C&D when last seen but that was on much quicker ground than he faces today and I think the return to testing conditions can see him run well.

He was a winner over C&D two starts ago on ground that appeared to be more testing than the official soft, running on strongly in the closing stages to win by 1¼ lengths. He showed last season that softer conditions on turf suit him when winning at Beverley and then finishing third at Thirsk off the same mark he races off today.

Mehmo has run well off a break in the past and he has an experienced jockey in the saddle which is always a positive in these races and the race likely being run at a good pace should suit him.

It may be that he's vulnerable to younger legs but I think the market is underestimating his chance and any double-figure prices appeal.