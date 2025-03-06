Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Regatta to bounce back at Wincanton

Regent's Stroll is a very short-priced favourite for this novices' hurdle. Rather than trying to take him on, I think there's an appealing option in the without the favourite market.

Thankyouandplease ran in four points in Ireland without managing to win for Donnchadh Doyle but he showed promise and his performances suggested the drop back in trip today will suit. He ran an encouraging race on debut at Curraghmore when given a patient ride. He made a big move on the long run after three out which resulted in him jumping two out in a close second but he couldn't sustain the effort and was set to finish fourth when falling at the last.

He ran poorly when returning a few weeks later at Toomebridge but, despite pulling up, he showed a bit more on his first run this season at Lingstown when he made good headway to be in contention at three out before weakening in the testing conditions. On his final start for Doyle, he finished second at Ballycrystal where he raced keenly under restraint. His jockey couldn't hold him any longer on the very long run to three out and he closed to track the leaders but he couldn't challenge stablemate, Gatineau Park, late on.

His performances suggests that he will be suited by the drop back in trip today and that he has a fairly good level of ability. It may be that Thankyouandplease will race too keenly today in this small field or that he wants a further drop back in trip but the standard set by those outside of the favourite isn't a high one and I think he could run well on rules debut. Any 4/15.00 or bigger appeals in the without the favourite market.

Recommended Bet Back Thankyouandplease in the 15:50 at Wincanton 1pt win w/o the favourite SBK 11/2

Regatta De Blanc looked a promising recruit to racing under rules given the ability that she showed in points and hunter chases last season but she's hardly had any opportunities to show her true ability since joining Paul Nicholls.

Her first start of the season was over hurdles over a trip that was too sharp and at a time when the trainer's horses were running poorly. She raced a far more suitable test next time in a handicap chase at Ascot over three miles and ran well in defeat despite not jumping well in the closing stages.

Hereford is about as unsuitable a track as could be found for Regatta De Blanc so I think she did well to finish fourth two starts ago and her latest run at Windsor was on the wrong ground, over too far and at a time when the yard was fairly quiet.

I think this still isn't the ideal test for her as she has a tendency to jump to her left, as she did to some degree at Ascot, but it's at least a more suitable scenario for her than she's generally faced this season with the drying ground in her favour. This is a qualifier for the Challenger Staying Series so maybe this run will put her spot on for the final and Warwick where she will show her best but I think she's overpriced given the quality of her opposition today and any 5/23.50 or bigger appeals.