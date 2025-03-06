Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 20/1 Thurles tip

Six-year-old gelding Gabriel Ranger made a promising start over fences when third at Tramore on New Year's Day.

In heavy ground on that occasion, the son of Diamond Boy jumped well throughout on chase debut, shaping with plenty of promise. He reverted back over hurdles on his subsequent start but returns over the larger obstacles here and holds leading claims on the basis of his debut effort.

Entitled to improve for his first experience over fences, there should be more to come from him and he is one to keep on side for trainer Joseph G Murphy.

The return to a sounder surface will be in his favour, as his sole win to date came on ground described as good to yielding at Cork in August.

Cian Quirke is back in the saddle, having partnered him on his only previous chase start, claiming 3lb on this occasion. He's shown his capabilities as a rider on numerous occasions this season, in great form so far this year, and was particularly impressive from the front aboard Plains Indian at Clonmel in November.

Recommended Bet Back Gabriel Ranger in 14:30 Thurles SBK 11/2

Likeable five-year-old Marhaba Ya Sanafi is one to note at Saint-Cloud on Thursday, making his return to action following a winter break. He was last seen finishing down the field in the Group Three Prix Perth here, failing to give his true running despite having conditions in his favour.

On his previous start, the son of Muhaarar did perform with some credit when beaten two-and-a-half-lengths in the Group Two Prix Daniel Wildenstein on Arc weekend, and had recorded Group Three success during June, when beating Andromede at Chantilly.

Twelve months ago, Marhaba Ya Sanafi beat subsequent Group Two and Group Three winner Topgear in this contest by a length-and-a-quarter in heavy ground, conditions which are needed for the five-year-old to be seen to best effect. He had also won on his seasonal reappearance the year prior, when beating Blessed Nation at Chantilly, therefore, is usually one to keep on side when fresh.

Twice last season, the Andreas Schütz-trained horse chased home talented Group One winner Tribalist, including when beaten only a neck in the Group Two Prix du Muguet here. He has been competitive in higher class races, and should take all of the beating at Listed level in desired conditions.

Considering his general good record at the track, the ground is currently described as heavy and is likely to remain that way, and he has previous winning form in this race, Marhaba Ya Sanafi is the one to beat under top rider Mickael Barzalona.

This is the perfect opportunity for him to return to form and defend his title.

Recommended Bet Back Marhaba Ya Sanafi in 14:40 Saint-Cloud SBK BSP

Whilst Seas The Day has plenty to prove over hurdles after failing to make an impression over obstacles as of yet, she is one to note in this novice event on bumper form, and could have more to give over obstacles.

On debut at Wetherby, the daughter of Scorpion finished a promising second to Audacious Annie, and was able to take a step forward when narrowly beaten by What's One More, a previous third to the talented Let It Rain, at Huntingdon on her subsequent start. In third that day was the 11/112.00 favourite, subsequent dual winner Crazierthandaisy, now rated 109.

It's a good formline which would suggest Seas The Day is better than her performances in two completed runs over obstacles to date. She has been well beaten at Uttoxeter twice this season, and may find more luck down the handicap route in future, but at odds of 17/29.50, she is no forlorn hope if she can return to form, and makes some each-way appeal at the prices.

Recommended Bet Back Seas The Day E/W in 14:50 Wincanton SBK 17/2

Patrick Cronin-trained Onebrightbluerose is equipped with a first-time visor on her return to action following a 119-break. In the past when equipped with first-time headgear, the Excelebration mare has performed well.

In first-time cheekpieces at Tipperary in May, she was beaten four-lengths in a maiden hurdle when sent off at odds of 250/1251.00, and in first-time blinkers at Wexford in July, she recorded her sole career success to date.

Appearing to be most effective on a sounder surface, conditions should suit the mare as she's reunited with 7lb claiming Andrew Burke-Ott, who partnered her to success last summer.

Now only 4lb above her previous winning mark, the six-year-old makes each-way appeal having had a break following a run of below par efforts, with the added headgear likely to reignite the spark, and from a workable mark of 87. She makes each-way appeal at 20/121.00 with five places available.

Recommended Bet Back Onebrightbluerose E/W in 16:00 Thurles SBK 20/1

Formerly trained by David O'Meara, Nomadic Empire now resides with Osama Hashim and has been performing with credit since making the switch from Britain to Bahrain.

On his first start there, the experienced gelding recorded a four-length success over Redemption Time, and has recently been able to make the frame on a number of occasions, often running on late.

Due to his usual running style of doing his best work late on, often seen thundering home in the closing stages after being patiently ridden early on, the step back up to 6f is in his favour, and he's on better terms with some of his rivals from earlier runs, including Spangled Mac and Roman Dragon, both of whom were narrowly ahead of him in the Al Riffa Cup.

Nomadic Empire is in favour of a 9lb swing with Roman Dragon, and a 7lb swing with Spangled Mac, making him a more attractive contender at the weights and he has the services of 5lb claimer Hussain Asghar, who has partnered him to victory in the past.

Whilst he will require some luck in running, and will need to find himself in a favourable position early on from which he can pound in the final furlong, this could be the time for Nomadic Empire to strike, after some eye-catching runs in defeat.