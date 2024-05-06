Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Port to break hurdling duck at Down Royal

Shaped well on hurdling debut

Better ground likely to suit

Old Port is overpriced at Down Royal

No. 2 Old Port (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Charles Byrnes, Ireland

Jockey: P. Byrnes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Old Port has failed to complete on his last two starts over hurdles but if he's able to reproduce the level of ability he showed on hurdling debut, I think he has a strong chance of getting off the mark over hurdles this afternoon.

He was patiently ridden on that hurdling debut at Cork before making significant headway towards the end of the back straight to track the leaders. He could never put in a serious challenge to the winner but kept on well under fairly gentle encouragement to finish third.

I'm not sure he was at fault when unseating rider at the first at Leopardstown on his next start as he had no room at all but on his latest start at Punchestown, his jumping hadn't been too great early on before he hit the top of the fifth and fell.

Old Port has been given a break since then, likely with keeping his novice status in place for the new season, and I expect they will have done plenty of work on his jumping since then. A hood goes on for the first time today which will hopefully allow him to settle better as he did race a bit keenly at Cork.

It might be that jumping will be an issue once again but the ability he showed on hurdling debut suggests he should be competitive in a race of this quality and any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Old Port in the 13:35 at Down Royal 1pt win at 7/24.50 Bet here

No. 11 Favori Logique (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Ross O'Sullivan, Ireland

Jockey: T. P. Harney

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 108

Favori Logique is another horse whose jumping hasn't been too slick of late but now that he returns to quicker ground, I'm hoping he can bounce back to a better level of form.

He was off the track for 606 days prior to finishing fourth at Fairyhouse and built on that with a good run in defeat at Leopardstown over 3m4½f when not quite seeing out the trip behind Where's Frankie.

Favori Logique's fairly poor jumping and the very testing conditions likely caused his poor performance last time but he's now back on much quicker ground and he looked to relish better ground when putting together a string of good performances in 2021.

It may be that his jumping will once again let him down but I think he's a little overpriced given the potential to bounce back for the ground and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Favori Logique in the 15:55 at Down Royal 0.5pt win at 9/110.00 Bet here

No. 4 Bold Fury (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Stuart Crawford, Ireland

Jockey: Mr T. C. Kileff

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

It's no surprise that the early prices about Focus Point were taken as he faces a much easier task than last time and his price is now a more accurate reflection of his chance.

He's likely to go quick in front and I think he could be tracked by Bold Fury who has been running well in points this season with the hood applied. He was likely to win four starts ago at Tyrella before falling at the last and he duly got off the mark the following week at Kirkistown when comfortably winning a maiden.

He was beaten two starts ago by Ballyphilip but that was a greater test of stamina than he had faced on his two previous starts or will face today and I think that stretched his stamina.

He was clear at the same track last time when coming down at five out and his jumping a slight concern as he faces rules fences for the first time today but I think he has the ability to be competitive if taking to them. There is also the concern that he could take Focus Point on for the lead and go too quick but I think Bold Fury has more ability than his price suggests and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Bold Fury in the 16:30 at Down Royal 0.5pt win at 16/117.00 Bet here

No. 6 Drumnasoo (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Stuart Crawford, Ireland

Jockey: Mr S. Connor

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

The same connections also have Drumnasoo in the race and he's another who looks overpriced given the ability he's shown in points.

He came up against some good horses in 4yo maidens including two-time bumper winners Intense Approach and Jurancon and Sidney Banks winner Handstands.

I think he found the very testing ground too much on his first start of this year and he bounced back at Loughanmore last time when finishing a close third behind Big Boy Barney and Ballybow, who had been narrowly beaten by subsequent bumper winner Takt De Touques on his debut.

The better ground today could bring more improvement from Drumnasoo and he is likely to be suited by them going a quick pace.

It may be that his relative inexperience will show but I think the market has overlooked his chance due to him being a maiden and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.