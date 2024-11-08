Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Phoenix to fly at Dundalk

Ran well last time despite the ground

Opportunity to make all

Court Phoenix is overpriced at Dundalk

Court Phoenix finished behind two of today's rivals last time, including the odds-on favourite Beatrix Power, but I think he has a better chance of reversing the form than the market suggests.

He showed plenty of early speed at Navan to lead and get across to the far side early on and he managed to hold on to the advantage until being headed close to the line and finished fourth.

I'm not sure the undulations of the track at Navan suited Court Phoenix, particularly the climb to the line, and I think the ground was softer than ideal for him too. I think the switch to a flat track and an artificial surface could see him in a better light and racing around a bend could help him today too. There could be the chance for him to get away quickly again and take a bit of a breather around the bend before trying to hold off the late challengers.

There is a slight concern that they could try to send Mint Man forward from the stall inside Court Phoenix and he has hung right in the past so he could hamper Court Phoenix if he does match his speed but I think the selection has the early pace to get across ahead of him and hopefully he can build on the promise of his last run. Any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.