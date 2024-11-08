Daryl Carter's Tips: 3/1 Haldon Gold Cup NAP can be a class above

Djelo well-fancied to land the Haldon Gold Cup

This can go to the returning Djelo - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is worth forgiving his final run of last season at Aintree, which immediately followed a gruelling test in the Turners Novices Chase. He finished third in the Turners in a race that went hell for leather from start to finish (much quicker than the Ryanair), and he was up with the pace for the entire race alongside Grey Dawning and Ginny's Destiny. He failed to see out the stiff 2 1/2 mile trip, and the move down in distance is a positive and he is the clear form pick in this contest.

He will have no issues with the quicker ground, having proven himself effective last term, and he sets the standard from a fair mark of 147 on the balance of his form, which includes beating Master Chewy (154) on his seasonal return last year. He went off 9/43.25 favourite over JPR One 6/17.00 for the Lightning Novices Chase at Lingfield when under a five pounds penalty. He was badly hampered at the first and fell, but the market strength was telling.

He can be forgiven for his run at Sandown in February in a bizarre race, and this six-year-old, who is proven fresh, is expected to kick on this term. He makes plenty of appeal at 9/43.25 or bigger.

Etalon looked good last season, but he is too slow for some of these and would be of more interest in a soft-in-the-going description. Sans Bruit is fairly handicapped if he can build on his excellent Aintree victory last term, but the ground is unknown. JPR One backers must be concerned about the wind operation and the first-time tongue-tie that screams breathing issues following a very tame finish in the Arkle last year when beaten 34 lengths.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Exeter - Back Djelo SBK 3/1

Beachcomber - 15/44.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - shaped with plenty of encouragement at Chepstow on his seasonal/chase debut, and he looks made for chasing, so he is expected to improve race-by-race over fences.

He was given a low RPR of just 117 for that effort, but that underestimates the strength of that race, and he is a promising recruit to this sphere. He jumped well throughout and learned as the race went on. He made a swift move through the field to jump into third, and he was given an easy time at the finish as the two leaders pulled away. Still, I suspect Beachcomber had much more to offer, and now, with that run under his belt, I expect him to strip fitter.

He jumped slightly right at Chepstow, so the move to a right-handed track should suit him, and the ground is optimal for this young chaser. Connections will be looking to get a victory into him before the depths of the winter. He holds the best hurdle form in this race with a brilliant sixth at Punchestown in May and a Pertemps Qualifier win at Huntingdon in January, and I expect a big improvement on his Chepstow run.

Dan Skelton's Coco Mademoiselle is feared the most after taking a big step forward on her chase debut at Worcester last time. She could be on a good mark but is well-found in the market, and good ground asks a different question.