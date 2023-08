Very green on debut

Not an overly high standard to aim at

Bobina is overpriced at Beverley at double figures

No. 8 (10) Bobina (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Ollie Pears

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Whogoesthere and Hint Of The Jungle set the standard in this maiden but it's not a particularly high one and there's a second time starter who I think could take a big step forward from her debut.

That horse is Bobina who ran over C&D fifteen days ago and was never in a position to challenge when finishing sixth but she was very green. She was slowly away and looked clueless in the early stages, which saw her race at the back of the field and some way off the leaders. She was still in last two furlongs out but ran on well under hands and heels riding up the hill to finish in sixth.

Considering the severe inexperience that she showed during the race, I thought Bobina did well to finish as close up as she did and that performance suggested that she had some ability and there could be plenty of improvement to come from that.

Keldeo was an example of a Pear second time out two-year-old that showed marked improvement from first to second run when winning over C&D at the start of this month and I wouldn't be as surprised as the market is Bobina repeated the trick today. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Back Bobina in the 14:35 at Beverley 1pt e/w at 12/113.00 Bet now

Read Daryl Carter's Wednesday tips here.