Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies two outsiders to chase home Palladium at Huntingdon

Huntingdon
Our racing expert has two selections on Thursday

Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has two selections at big prices in the 12:47 at Huntingdon...

  • George Darling showed promise in points

  • Idamix ran respectably on bumper debut

  • Both are overpriced in betting w/o the fav at Huntingdon

Huntingdon - 12:47 - Back George Darling w/o the fav

Palladium is a very short-priced favourite as he makes his hurdling debut in this maiden hurdle. Rather than take him on, I think there are a couple of appealing options in the without the favourite market.

George Darling ended up being comfortably held in a couple of starts in points but he shaped with some promise in both runs and I think this sharper test could suit. On debut at Kimble, he was ridden handily from the off and was still there until fading from the final bend behind subsequent bumper winner, Tormund Giantsbane.

On his second start at Alnwick, he was always racing a bit too keenly and after travelling strongly into contention, he dropped away in the closing stages to finish fifth.

Given the comments from the yard prior to this season, it's clear that he must show quite a bit more at home than he has done on the track so far and I think the drop back in trip could see him in a better light today given how weakly he has finished over 2m4f in points.

It may be that he will just be one of those who doesn't reproduce their home work on the track or that he's a weak finisher over any trip but I think he could run better than his big price suggests and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals in the without the favourite market.

 

Recommended Bet

Back George Darling in the 12:47 at Huntingdon 0.5pt win w/o the favourite @

SBK25/1

Huntingdon - 12:47 - Back Idamix w/o the fav

In the same race, Idamix is returning from a very long absence but the ability he showed on his bumper debut suggests he shouldn't be such a big price.

He raced prominently from the off at Taunton and was still there going down the back straight for the final time while showing signs of greenness at various stages. He was shaken along turning the final bend and responded to be in a tightly-packed leading group of five early in the home straight before fading away late on to finish sixth.

That was a fairly good bumper and I thought Idamix didn't look a bumper type so he could be better suited by the switch to hurdling as he returns to the Rowley yard (was there prior to joining Kim Bailey).

It may be that whatever has kept him off the track will mean he doesn't have the ability he showed on debut or that he will need the run after a long break but I think he's overpriced given the promise he showed that day and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals in the without the favourite market. 

Recommended Bet

Back Idamix in the 12:47 at Huntingdon 0.5pt win w/o the favourite @

SBK50/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Thursday tips here

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 23.50pts

Returned: 116.88pts

P/L: +93.38pts

RHYS’ ROI 2024: 31.7%

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Guineas

1,000 Guineas Tips: Katie Midwinter's runner-by-runner guide for the fillies' Classic at Newmarket on Sunday

  • Katie Midwinter
Katie Midwinter
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday include 50/1 Punchestown tip

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing Tips

Punchestown Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Spillane's has to be the answer at 5/2

  • Alan Dudman
Spillane's Tower

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Punchestown Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Spillane's has to be the answer at 5/2

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Punchestown Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Spillane's has to be the answer at 5/2

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Day 2: Monty's Star can be Gold Cup contender again

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Punchestown Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 80/1 British raider on day one

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: National Hunt season review, highs and lows

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Minella Cocooner can get there sooner

  • Max Liu
Racing...Only Bettor

Dancing Gemini is fit

  • Max Liu

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Weighty National Hunt Awards

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

Never Apologise, Never Explain

  • Editor