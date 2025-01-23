Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies two outsiders to chase home Palladium at Huntingdon
Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has two selections at big prices in the 12:47 at Huntingdon...
-
George Darling showed promise in points
-
Idamix ran respectably on bumper debut
-
Both are overpriced in betting w/o the fav at Huntingdon
Huntingdon - 12:47 - Back George Darling w/o the fav
Palladium is a very short-priced favourite as he makes his hurdling debut in this maiden hurdle. Rather than take him on, I think there are a couple of appealing options in the without the favourite market.
George Darling ended up being comfortably held in a couple of starts in points but he shaped with some promise in both runs and I think this sharper test could suit. On debut at Kimble, he was ridden handily from the off and was still there until fading from the final bend behind subsequent bumper winner, Tormund Giantsbane.
On his second start at Alnwick, he was always racing a bit too keenly and after travelling strongly into contention, he dropped away in the closing stages to finish fifth.
Given the comments from the yard prior to this season, it's clear that he must show quite a bit more at home than he has done on the track so far and I think the drop back in trip could see him in a better light today given how weakly he has finished over 2m4f in points.
It may be that he will just be one of those who doesn't reproduce their home work on the track or that he's a weak finisher over any trip but I think he could run better than his big price suggests and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals in the without the favourite market.
Huntingdon - 12:47 - Back Idamix w/o the fav
In the same race, Idamix is returning from a very long absence but the ability he showed on his bumper debut suggests he shouldn't be such a big price.
He raced prominently from the off at Taunton and was still there going down the back straight for the final time while showing signs of greenness at various stages. He was shaken along turning the final bend and responded to be in a tightly-packed leading group of five early in the home straight before fading away late on to finish sixth.
That was a fairly good bumper and I thought Idamix didn't look a bumper type so he could be better suited by the switch to hurdling as he returns to the Rowley yard (was there prior to joining Kim Bailey).
It may be that whatever has kept him off the track will mean he doesn't have the ability he showed on debut or that he will need the run after a long break but I think he's overpriced given the promise he showed that day and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals in the without the favourite market.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Thursday tips here
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 23.50pts
Returned: 116.88pts
P/L: +93.38pts
RHYS’ ROI 2024: 31.7%
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
