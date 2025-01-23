Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 11/1 Wetherby bet

Katie Midwinter has four selections across the cards

Tracker horse can show improvement on handicap debut

Imposing gelding makes each-way appeal in the Thyestes

Reverting back over hurdles should suit Kintail following two disappointing chase efforts in which his jumping left plenty to be desired. Whilst he could still improve as a chaser, should connections opt to try again over the larger obstacles, the six-year-old son of Blue Bresil should fare better over timber, having shown great potential last season during his debut campaign.

The Nicky Henderson-trained gelding finished a two-length runner-up to Horaces Pearl, unbeaten in three runs since, in a Wincanton bumper on debut, shaping with some promise. The winner that day went on to win a Grade Two Aintree bumper, with talented stablemate Tripoli Flyer a length behind in second, and multiple subsequent winners in behind, including the likes of Valgrand, Sorceleur, I'm A Lumberjack, and Castle Ivers, making Kintail's debut a noteworthy piece of form.

The half-brother to 134-rated hurdler Kyntara then won twice at Warwick, in both a bumper and on hurdling debut, beating a number of subsequent winners including Rock House and Ideal Des Bordes, both of whom are now rated 120 or above, plus Clondaw Royale, God's Own Getaway, and Kruger Park, all rated over 110 with the latter currently on a mark of 119.

Upped in class following those successive victories, Kintail was unable to land a blow in his following two starts over flights, but did perform respectably on both occasions behind Dysart Enos and Inthewaterside, respectively.

From a rating of 114, Kintail appears well treated at the weights back in a handicap hurdle, remaining unexposed on only his second start in a race of this nature. It would be a surprise if he was not able to progress beyond his current mark, considering the form he has shown previously and given he's entitled to improve with experience and as he matures further.

The yard is in-form currently, and it's worth forgiving Kintail for both of his previous efforts, with his jumping frailties exposed. Dropping back in trip, returning over hurdles, Kintail makes the most appeal and could take advantage of a low mark on only his second handicap appearance over hurdles.

Recommended Bet Back Kintail in 13:55 Huntingdon SBK 13/2

Having previously been mentioned as one to note in this column when running in novice hurdles, Dublin To Milan makes each-way appeal on handicap debut from an opening mark of 95.

Although he has failed to feature in his previous starts under Rules, sent off at huge odds in each of his four runs, he had previously shown ability in his three point appearances, and should have further progression to come as he is upped in trip in the handicap sphere.

Trained by Clive Boultbee-Brooks, the six-year-old finished behind Just Gino, a subsequent £100,000 purchase, Electric Jet, a useful prospect for Charlie Longsdon, and Iamagetaway, who was form with the likes of Champion Bumper third Jalon D'oudairies and Apple's Of Bresil, in his first point start, with Petit Secret a faller when in contention.

That appears an above average race which has produced a number of nice types, and Dublin To Milan was able to achieve the same finishing position in his following start at Dromahane when behind now 120-rated Off The Jury and 125-rated Peso, with promising 127-rated Jurancon, who has form with The Kemble Brewery and beat Tripoli Flyer on his penultimate start, behind in fifth.

There is enough substance in the point form to suggest Dublin To Milan could prove better than his opening mark suggests, and, given he appears to have been learning on the job in novice events, with things not quite going to plan on occasion, the gelding is an intriguing contender on handicap bow.

With four places available, the son of Milan can make the frame under Richard Patrick and show significant improvement on his recent starts at odds of 11/112.00.

Recommended Bet Back Dublin To Milan E/W in 14:05 Wetherby SBK 11/1

The imposing son of Spanish Moon, Spanish Harlem, has, as of yet, failed to land a success for Willie Mullins having been purchased for €360,000 following a hurdling success at Auteuil. Despite this, he has shown glimpses of ability on occasion, including when finishing third behind subsequent Grade One winner Inothewayurthinkin on debut, with Imagine, a Grade Two winner since, in second.

He was narrowly beaten by Riaan in a novice event at Thurles, and, since going chasing, he has finished behind some nice types such as his stablemates Tactical Move and Aime Desjy, as well as the sadly ill-fated Saint Felicien, when performing respectably, shaping with some promise.

When lining up in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr, the good-looking chestnut was the mount of Paul Townend, and, again, performed with some credit to finish sixth, eight-and-a-quarter-lengths behind the winner Macdermott. In both of his previous outings, the gelding has been unable to pose a threat, but he could prove to be worth sticking with as he remains capable of better showings over fences.

Running from a mark of 137, at generous odds of 16/117.00, Spanish Harlem makes some each-way appeal, as it would be no surprise to see him outrun his current price should he turn up on a going day.

There should be more to come from this Closutton contender, and he is one to note in this competitive handicap, capable of making the frame with five places available.

Recommended Bet Back Spanish Harlem E/W in 14:48 Gowran Park SBK 16/1

Experienced gelding Blind Beggar has been in great form of late, performing consistently well during recent months suggesting a return to the winners' enclosure could be imminent.

Now 4lb above his last winning mark, the Mick Appleby-trained seven-year-old has proven he can compete from a rating of 86 when a length third to the progressive Rebel Empire at Chelmsford recently, having previously been denied on the line when sent off at odds of 14/115.00 at Wolverhampton. He had previously run with credit in higher class at Kempton, too, and he could be ready to strike under Alistair Rawlinson.

Proven at the course, Blind Beggar bids for a seventh career success, a fourth on the all-weather, in his 51st start. He makes the most appeal at a price of 4/15.00, and can make it third time lucky following two near misses.