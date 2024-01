Promising debut when green

Found a weak race for stable debut

Ocean Bliss is overpriced at Chelmsford

No. 8 (2) Ocean Bliss (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Tyler Heard

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: -

This is a very weak fillies' maiden and I'm hoping that Ocean Bliss can build on the promise of her debut and get off the mark at the second attempt.

She made her debut for Jessie Harrington over six furlongs at the Curragh in August and was slowly away. She was shaken along at various times in last place through the first half of the race before gradually realising what was required. She then made some good headway late on, despite not being given an overly hard time, to be beaten seven lengths in tenth.

That was a much stronger maiden than the one Ocean Bliss contests this afternoon and even a repeat of that would make her competitive. Given her greenness, improvement would naturally be expected from that debut effort and the step up to seven furlongs could suit too.

There is a concern that she's not been seen since and has only been with Mick Appleby for a month so it might be that she needs more time to settle into her new yard but in a race of this quality I think she's overpriced and any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals.