Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Nephew to benefit from fast pace at Thurles

Likely strong pace to suit

Got there too soon last time

Captains Nephew is overpriced at Thurles

No. 3 Captains Nephew (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: P. J. Rothwell, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 122

The presence of Willywampus, Mount Frisco and Dancing Jeremy should ensure this race is run at a strong pace and that could set it up for a closer to take advantage.

The market has found the most likely beneficiary in The King Of Prs but I think Captains Nephew could be more of a danger to him and the rest of the opposition than the market suggests.

He got off the mark on handicap chase debut at Clonmel three starts ago when he easily picked off Kilashee in the closing stages after that rival had set the pace from the off.

I thought the 2m3½f trip slightly stretched Captains Nephew's stamina next time when finishing third and he was duly dropped back in trip last time at Down Royal. He travelled strongly behind Irish Blaze for much of the race until going to the front on the run to two out. He was still just over a length in front at the last but was caught late on by the rallying Irish Blaze.

I thought he got to the front too soon that day and I expect the plan will be to try to deliver his challenge as late as possible today. His strong travelling nature should be suited by the likely quick pace and he looks open to more progress as a chaser. Any 9/25.50 or bigger appeals.