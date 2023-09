Plenty went wrong on handicap debut

Showed promise prior to that

Nautical Dream is overpriced at Yarmouth

No. 5 (8) Nautical Dream (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Jessica Macey

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 59

Nautical Dream only finished seventh on his handicap debut at Beverley but he shaped much better than the finishing position suggests and I think he has a good chance to get off the mark at the fifth attempt in the closing sprint at Yarmouth.

He failed to beat a rival home on debut over six furlongs at Southwell when looking very green but improved next time over the same C&D when racing handily before fading inside the final furlong and finishing fourth.

He showed speed once again on his third start at Redcar over six furlongs. Having broken best from the stall nearest the stands side, he led while edging over towards the far side. He was joined and soon headed at halfway but he stayed in touch with the leading pair until being left behind just over a furlong out and dropped away.

Nautical Dream was given a wind op after that run and made his handicap debut at Beverley. He was dropped back in trip to five furlongs for the first time and the plan appeared to be to ride him more patiently than in previous starts but I expect they didn't plan for him to end up as far back as he did.

He was trapped in behind horses that were steadying in front of him and he was shuffled and bumped to the back of the field. Switched towards the outside two furlongs out, his path was blocked and he had to be steadied on a few occasions on the climb to the line but ran on late to finish seventh.

Given how much went wrong for him in that race, I think Nautical Dream could be capable of taking a big step forward from that run and the likely pace scenario in this race could suit him too. I think it's likely to be well run and if they choose to ride him patiently again then he should get a good lead into the race and hopefully can get a clearer run on this occasion.

There is a concern over the ground being on the soft side but in a race where the majority of his rivals have already shown their hand, I think he's overpriced given his potential for improvement and any 15/28.40 or bigger appeals.

Back Nautical Dream in the 18:15 at Yarmouth 1pt win at 9/19.80 Bet now

Read Daryl Carter's Tuesday tips here.