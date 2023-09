The Bitter Moose can reward punters for keeping the faith

Noor Bano can continue on her upward trajectory

Burrows and Crowley partner with the NAP at Yarmouth

No. 4 (7) The Bitter Moose (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 68

The Bitter Moose - 9/25.30 on the Betfair Sportsbook - didn't get the rub of the green for us at Haydock, and it's a positive to see Tom Marquand kept in the saddle for another crack. He was denied a clear run up the rail when just being wound up to get going, so it's highly likely he wasn't seen to anywhere near the best effect.

He had caught the eye at Epsom on his previous start when failing to handle the track, and that form has worked out well, with the winner going in again at the Doncaster St Leger meeting and the runner-up winning at the Racing League's final meeting.

Hugo Palmer's runner is well worth another chance on that form. His previous running at Epsom saw the winner run into the mid-80s prior and the runner-up a subsequent winner.

His form looks solid, and today's favourite, Rosenzoo, has a little to prove back on the turf under a penalty. Perhaps the biggest danger may be posed by Zariela on handicap debut, who will appreciate another furlong today.

Back the selection at 9/25.30 and no shorter.

14:15 Yarmouth - Back The Bitter Moose @ 9/25.30 Bet now

No. 1 (2) Noor Bano (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Ismail Mohammed

Jockey: Jefferson Smith

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 89

Noor Bano - 9/25.30 on the Betfair Sportsbook - bounced right back to form last time with a career-best at Haydock under Jefferson Smith, and with a lightly raced profile, she can now kick on and justify her Ayr Gold Cup entry.

To fulfil the entry made at Ayr for the main event, she will need to rate much higher than her current 89, but there's good reason to think there is more to come from her.

She has only had seven runs in her life, three of which came in Dubai, where she had some strong form, including chasing home the 109-rated Al Dasim twice earlier this year, who went on to win the Al Sheba Turf Sprint.

On the final of those two runs, she did remarkably well, having raced alone down the centre of the track to finish only a head behind Perdika (106), who has twice won in Listed company in France and finished runner-up to Happy Romance in a Listed contest at Bath.

The selection went on to win on her final outing in Meydan over seven furlongs, and while Meydan form can be a little wayward when using it in Britain, she showed at Haydock with a solid finishing effort that she is a filly on the upgrade.

It's worth putting a line through her Newmarket run in July with that having come after five months off the track, and she could now kick on from a mark still in the eighties with her latest victory working out very well.

Jumbeau finished runner-up to the selection at Haydock and finished three lengths off Frankness at Salisbury next time (Katey Kontent 3/4 of a length ahead of her and Sweet Harmony, who beat Musical Tribute earlier this year in behind) while the third chased home the useful Nigiri next time before scoring at Sandown.

That's about the best form on offer in this contest, and there is undoubtedly more to come from Ismail Mohammed's three-year-old with slower ground likely to favour her and make this more of a stamina test.

She appeals at 4/14.80 or bigger.

16:35 Yarmouth - Back Noor Bano @ 5/15.80 Bet now

No. 4 (8) Fair Wind SBK 3/1 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 77

I have been keeping a close eye on Fair Wind - Currently 3/13.95 on the Betfair Sportsbook - since he made a promising debut at Nottingham, having been very keen on his first start but running a creditable third to Umming N' Ahing, who had the benefit of experience and won his next two outings.

He has improved race-by-race but was still very keen as connections gave him three runs in three weeks, likely to get him to learn to settle (and a handicap mark). Still, he didn't and paid for that at Salisbury on handicap debut on his penultimate start when breaking slowly from a wide draw and pulling the arms off Luke Morris. Still, he ran another eye-catching race there.

However, his latest effort at Chester on the back of a 98-day break saw him race much more professionally and finish off his race, strongly suggesting he is indeed ahead of the handicapper. He hit the line hard and was well supported into a 10/34.33 favourite, and he left the impression that a move to a more conventional track would see him in a better light.

Owen Burrows now calls upon Jim Crowley, who heads to Yarmouth for just two rides, and together they have a 26% strike rate and are profitable to back £78 to a £1 level stake, while Burrow's has a 22% strike rate at this venue and this is just his second runner here this year. Backing Owen Burrows runners at Yarmouth ridden by Jim Crowley would have seen a 44% strike rate (4-9), and they haven't partnered here since 2018.

There's a good chance we have yet to see the best of this three-year-old. He looks to be drawn favourably in eight, and it would be disappointing if this well-bred son of Tasleet didn't now kick on.

Back him at 4/14.80 or bigger on the Betfair Sportsbook, but his opening odds are a little defensive, and I can envisage 9/25.30 being available on race day.

Money has come for Gemini Star 20/121.00 into 8/18.80, who arrives on the back of a break and does hold valid form claims. The move back to five furlongs is a positive, but she must be A1 to hold off the strong finishing selection.