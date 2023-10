Eyecatching hurdling debut

Soft ground to suit

Damarta is overpriced at Newton Abbot

No. 3 Damarta (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Lewis Stones

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

The ground is likely to be very testing at Newton Abbot and I'm not convinced that is ideal for the front pair in the market in the novices' hurdle. It may be that Roger Pol will still have too much ability for his rivals despite that but I think there's an appealing bet against him at the current prices.

Damarta was a big eyecatcher on his hurdling debut at Uttoxeter having previously shown some ability on his second start in a bumper at Hereford. At Uttoxeter, he was held up in last and his jumping was unconvincing in the early stages. He still hadn't passed a rival at the last in the back straight and was a long way behind the leading group at that point. He made a little headway turning the final bend despite not being asked for any effort before being shaken along after jumping three out. He made a mistake at two out and couldn't get anywhere near the winner but made late headway to finish fourth.

His early positioning gave Damarta no chance of winning given the ability of the leaders at that point and he clocked the quickest final mile in the race. His action suggests that he will be suited by this ground, which isn't the case for a few of his main rivals, and I'm hoping that they will choose to ride him much handier today now that he's had that hurdling experience.

There is, of course, the chance that they will once again hold him up in last which wouldn't help his cause at all around this track, but I think he's got the ability to run well if ridden suitably in a race of this quality and any 5/15.80 or bigger appeals.

Back Damarta in the 15:15 at Newton Abbot 1pt win at 11/26.40 Bet now

Read Daryl Carter's Monday tips here.