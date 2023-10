Both horses are ahead of the handicapper

Both return to the scene of previous victories

Both have optimal conditions

No. 5 (1) Botanical (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 87

This contest has plenty to consider, including recent Goodwood winner Mr Professor, who has more to offer on soft ground and is turned out quickly under a penalty. Baryshnikov bounced back at his favoured Chester last time and is starting to look very well-treated. Pisanello similarly likes it here at Hamilton with a 2-3 record and will have no problem with conditions.

However, the preference is for Botanical - 2/12.94 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who couldn't get the job done at Ascot last time in a first-time hood upped-in trip but was closing right to the line and could have done with a stronger pace to aim at on fast ground.

He left the impression there that he was still firmly on an upward curve and is well worth another chance to confirm his earlier promise.

He bumped into the useful Measured Time at Kempton when pulling miles clear of the third, and the winner went on to record an RPR of 110 and make a mockery of an opening handicap rating of 91 at Newmarket in August. The third from that race won next time out in a Maiden at Chepstow, the fourth bumped into the 93-rated Irregular Warfare at the same venue, and the fifth was a previous Hamilton four-length winner recording an RPR of 95 and third behind Crack Shot (87) at Nottingham on debut.

The selection returns to Hamilton today, where he was a ready scorer over the above-mentioned Crack Shot, who has since been beaten just five lengths in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket. Today's soft ground should prove no issue and help turn this into a stamina test he is bred to relish. He is fairly treated on the balance of every race to date, including his debut when the 96-rated Merlin The Wizard touched him off a head.

The removal of the hood, ease in grade into a 0-90 and the return to a slower surface at a course that saw him an emphatic winner on his only visit are all reasons to think a big performance is inbound.

Back him at 2/12.94 or bigger.

No. 2 (3) Royal Scandal SBK 4/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 89

This is more open than the market suggests, and while Concorde is feared as a progressive three-year-old, it might be worth chancing the unexposed Royal Scandal - 15/28.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

She showed little on return from almost a year off the track at Yarmouth, but that also aligns with her overall turf record. She has now finished 3/3, 8/8 and 8/10 in three starts on the turf. Still, on the AW, she has two wins to her name in comfortable fashion and a sixth of eight when well out of her depth in the Listed Floodlit Stakes at Kempton behind Warren Point when she had a minimum of 12lbs to find at the weights and 20lbs to find with the top-rated Candleford.

Still, she only went off a 14/115.00 chance for that, having opened at 10/111.00 while horses rated 102, 102, 106, 102 and 104 all went off much bigger prices in the nine-runner field. Today is her handicap debut on the all-weather, and she returns to the scene of her empathic debut victory. She had four horses behind, now rated in the 80's.

Interestingly, connections had her entered last year in the Fillies and Mares race on Champions Day at Ascot after her dominant Kempton victory. Her Dam Seal Of Approval was a Group 1 winner and went unbeaten on the AW in two starts.

She is entitled to come on for her seasonal return at Yarmouth and looks worth chancing in an open event.

Back her at 5/15.80 or bigger.