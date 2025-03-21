Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Moore hurdler to bounce back at Newbury

Returning to better ground

Good run three starts ago in circumstances

He's A Latchico is overpriced at Newbury

We are now NRNB on the 2025 Grand National

He's A Latchico is returning to the track after nearly a year off in this handicap hurdle and I think he has a better chance of making a winning comeback than the market suggests.

He racked up a hat trick of wins, two over hurdles and one on the flat, on good ground in 2023 but most of his runs since have been on heavy ground. On one of the only two occasions that he didn't race on heavy ground during that time, he ran a fine race in defeat at Lingfield behind Inthewaterside. He's A Latchico didn't jump too well that day and still had plenty of ground to make up turning into the home straight but he travelled well to challenge the eventual winner before not quite being able to match him late on. The winner finished third in a strong handicap at Aintree two starts later off a 9lb higher mark while the third won comfortably next time out.

Since he's racing from 1lb out of the handicap, He's A Latchico effectively races off the same mark today that he did that day and he's now back on ground that I think will be far more suitable for him. It may be that he needs further than two miles to show his best or that he will need the run after the long break but I think the market has overreacted to his last two starts and any double-figure prices appeal.