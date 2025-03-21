Horse Racing Tips: Back Ferrari to zoom in for 33/1 Dundalk Friday double
The double quest continues for Alan Dudman off the back of a win and a third yesterday and he has two selections for the Dundalk card on Friday...
-
Reginald Charles was a winner yesterday at Newcastle
-
Both Dundalk selections positive on the Sportsbook
-
Alan Dudman's two tips are Ferrari Desert and Ranko Express in a 33/134.00 double
-
We are now NRNB on the 2025 Grand National
Dundalk - 19:15: Back Ferrari Desert @ 9/25.50
A maximum field of 14 for the 19:15 might lend to an each-way bet here, although the price has rather frustratingly gone on Ferrari Desert with the 11/26.50 clipped into 9/25.50 this morning on the Sportsbook.
The five-year-old mare hasn't won too much in her time with just one career victory from 18 starts all told, but that victory came in October over 7f and with the manner of the win, there could be something to work with over the 1m.
She came from the back and had a great pitch around on the inside, and was good enough to win when furthest away from the stands. Her two best sectionals came at the fifth and sixth furlong and I can see a well-run mile suiting here.
Ferrari Desert was beaten in a claimer at the track last week, but it was a claimer in name only as the winner was rated 94 and several were in the 70s.
Dundalk - 20:15: Back Ranko Express @ 11/26.50
The draw has not been kind to Ranko Express for the finale over 1m4f, with Andy Slattery's five-year-old handed stall 17.
For all that will prove tricky, the trip at least gives him time to get involved and he's been a mover on the Sportsbook too from the earlier 15/28.50 into 11/26.50.
Ranko Express was far from ideally placed last time in a race in which Darkened travelled well, but he did beat Darkened on his previous start from a mark of 54.
He usually comes from off the pace and usually comes near side, and while he hasn't raced too often over 1m4f (today will be his second attempt), is unexposed at the trip and should stay judged on his efforts over 1m2f.
The selection disappointed when ninth in the previous try at tonight's distance but it was a race where they fanned right across the track, but he was furthest away from the stands and was only three lengths behind.
February winners at BSP:
Saint Anapolino 4.61
Heathen 6.33
Terresita 3.38 (place)
Miss Cynthia 4.08
Lady Nunthorpe 8.78
Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44
My Brother Mike 3.12
Partisan Hero 2.94
Top Of The Class 2.78
Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4
King Of Ithaca 4.47
March winners at BSP:
Collusion 2.99
Lady Manzor 10.29
Mayo County 6.4
Puturhandstogether 13.71
Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41
Stumptown 4.07
Jordans (place) 3.30
Below The Radar (place) 3.7
Westmorian 3.46
Reginald Charles 2.04
Now read more tips and previews for Friday's racing here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Moonlit to shine at the Curragh
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide