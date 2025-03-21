Horse Racing Tips: Back Ferrari to zoom in for 33/1 Dundalk Friday double

Reginald Charles was a winner yesterday at Newcastle

A maximum field of 14 for the 19:15 might lend to an each-way bet here, although the price has rather frustratingly gone on Ferrari Desert with the 11/26.50 clipped into 9/25.50 this morning on the Sportsbook.

The five-year-old mare hasn't won too much in her time with just one career victory from 18 starts all told, but that victory came in October over 7f and with the manner of the win, there could be something to work with over the 1m.

She came from the back and had a great pitch around on the inside, and was good enough to win when furthest away from the stands. Her two best sectionals came at the fifth and sixth furlong and I can see a well-run mile suiting here.

Ferrari Desert was beaten in a claimer at the track last week, but it was a claimer in name only as the winner was rated 94 and several were in the 70s.

Recommended Bet Back Ferrari Desert in the 19:15 at Dundalk SBK 9/2

The draw has not been kind to Ranko Express for the finale over 1m4f, with Andy Slattery's five-year-old handed stall 17.

For all that will prove tricky, the trip at least gives him time to get involved and he's been a mover on the Sportsbook too from the earlier 15/28.50 into 11/26.50.

Ranko Express was far from ideally placed last time in a race in which Darkened travelled well, but he did beat Darkened on his previous start from a mark of 54.

He usually comes from off the pace and usually comes near side, and while he hasn't raced too often over 1m4f (today will be his second attempt), is unexposed at the trip and should stay judged on his efforts over 1m2f.

The selection disappointed when ninth in the previous try at tonight's distance but it was a race where they fanned right across the track, but he was furthest away from the stands and was only three lengths behind.

Recommended Bet Back Ranko Express in the 20:15 at Dundalk SBK 11/2

Recommended Bet Back Friday's double on the Sportsbook in one click here SBK 33/1

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4

King Of Ithaca 4.47

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04